Report: Steelers Running Back James Conner Could Return for Week 15 Game Against Patriots

James Conner entered Week 14 as the fifth-leading rushing in the NFL.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 09, 2018

Steelers running back James Conner might only miss one game as there is a chance he returns from his ankle sprain next week, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Conner is fifth in the NFL in rushing entering Week 14 with 909 yards and he is second in the league in touchdowns with 12. According to Schefter, if Sunday's contest against the Raiders were the Super Bowl and not just a regular season game, the second-year running back from Pittsburgh could have potentially played.

However, when the Steelers host the Patriots in Week 15, Conner may be on the field.

Without Conner in the backfield, Pittsburgh will look to Jaylen Samuels, Stevan Ridley and recently signed practice squad member Trey Edmunds.

Those three need to not only help out with the ground game, but also the passing department. In addition to providing extra protection for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, they will need to fill in for Conner as a pass catcher. Conner is third on the team with 52 catches and fourth with 467 receiving yards.

Conner was hurt in the fourth quarter of the Steelers' Week 13 loss to the Chargers.

At 7-4-1, Pittsburgh is first in the AFC North and fourth in the AFC playoff standings. Following games against the Raiders and Patriots, the Steelers close out their season on the road against the Saints and at home against the Bengals.

