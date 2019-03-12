The 2019 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament will begin on March 13 at the United Center in Chicago. The teams will battle through March 17, when a conference champion will be crowned shortly before the NCAA tournament bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday.

The tournament seeding has yet to be revealed, but the game dates, times and television networks have been announced.

Here's a rundown of the Big Ten Tournament schedule:

Wednesday, March 13

Game 1 – Nebraksa vs. Rutgers, 6:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network

Game 2 – Northwestern vs. Illinois, 9 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network

Thursday, March 14

Game 3 – Indiana vs. Ohio State, 12:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network

Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Maryland, 25 minutes after Game 3 on Big Ten Network

Game 5 – Minnesota vs. Penn State, 7 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network

Game 6 – Winner of Game 2 vs. Iowa, 25 minutes after Game 5 on the Big Ten Network

Friday, March 15

Game 7 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Michigan State, 12:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network

Game 8 – Winner of Game 4 vs. Wisconsin, 25 minutes after Game 7 on Big Ten Network

Game 9 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Purdue, 7 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network

Game 10 – Winner of Game 6 vs. Michigan, 25 minutes after Game 9 on Big Ten Network

Saturday, March 16

Semifinal No. 1 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Semifinal No. 2 – Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, March 17

Championship Game, 3:30 p.m. on CBS