The United Center in Chicago will host the tournament for the first time since 2015.
The 2019 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament will begin on March 13 at the United Center in Chicago. The teams will battle through March 17, when a conference champion will be crowned shortly before the NCAA tournament bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday.
The tournament seeding has yet to be revealed, but the game dates, times and television networks have been announced.
Here's a rundown of the Big Ten Tournament schedule:
Wednesday, March 13
Game 1 – Nebraksa vs. Rutgers, 6:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network
Game 2 – Northwestern vs. Illinois, 9 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network
Thursday, March 14
Game 3 – Indiana vs. Ohio State, 12:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network
Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Maryland, 25 minutes after Game 3 on Big Ten Network
Game 5 – Minnesota vs. Penn State, 7 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network
Game 6 – Winner of Game 2 vs. Iowa, 25 minutes after Game 5 on the Big Ten Network
Friday, March 15
Game 7 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Michigan State, 12:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network
Game 8 – Winner of Game 4 vs. Wisconsin, 25 minutes after Game 7 on Big Ten Network
Game 9 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Purdue, 7 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network
Game 10 – Winner of Game 6 vs. Michigan, 25 minutes after Game 9 on Big Ten Network
Saturday, March 16
Semifinal No. 1 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Semifinal No. 2 – Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS
Sunday, March 17
Championship Game, 3:30 p.m. on CBS