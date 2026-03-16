Aaron Judge Had Honest Statement About WBC Crowds vs. World Series Crowds

Team USA is heading back to the World Baseball Classic final for the third straight time after beating the Dominican Republic, 2-1, in a thrilling semifinal showdown Sunday night.

While the game ended on a bit of a controversial call by the home plate umpire, the atmosphere inside Miami’s LoanDepot Park was electric all night long as fans from both countries rooted on some of the best players on the planet.

One of those players was Yankees star Aaron Judge. The right fielder went 1-for-4 at the plate with a single to left in the top of the first inning. He also made a couple of nice plays in the field, including a beautiful throw that got Fernando Tatis Jr. out at third to end the third inning.

Aaron Judge 96mph ROCKET to get Fernando Tatis Jr. out at third!



It was his fastest throw in 3-years🤯 pic.twitter.com/LoYX1pvzhb — Underdog (@Underdog) March 16, 2026

After the game Judge spoke about the crowds at the WBC and said they are much better than the crowds he has played in front of in the World Series.

"It's been bigger,” Judge said of the WBC crowds. “The World Series I was in, the crowd here, the crowd we had when we played Mexico... it's bigger and better than the World Series. The passion these fans have representing their country, representing some of their favorite players, there's nothing like it. And that’s what you dream of as a kid. When I was back in my backyard playing Wiffle ball this is the moment you dream of. Big spots, big situations and it gives me chills right now thinking about how special it was. I try to take a moment every game to look around and appreciate the crowd and appreciate the moment and it’s just a blessing to go out there and do our thing.”

Aaron Judge says the WBC crowds are "bigger & better" than the World Series:



"It's been bigger. The World Series I was in. The crowd here, the crowd we had when we played Mexico. It's bigger & better than the World Series. The passion these fans have. There's nothing like it." pic.twitter.com/4WRBP7Xvt8 — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) March 16, 2026

Judge has played in the World Series only once, back in 2024 when the Yankees lost to the Dodgers in five games. Judge struggled in that series, hitting just .222 with one home run.

Judge has six hits in 23 at-bats in the WBC thus far. He has hit two home runs and will look to have a big moment in Tuesday night’s final.

How Team USA beat the Dominican Republic

Team USA used the power of the long ball to beat the DR, with Gunnar Henderson hitting a solo shot in the fourth inning to tie the game and Roman Anthony hitting a 421-foot bomb two batters later to give them a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

Paul Skenes got the start and was solid in just over four innings of work. The bullpen was then perfect the rest of the way, highlighted by David Bednar getting out of a huge jam in the bottom of the seventh when, with runners at second and third, he struck out Tatis and Ketel Martel to end the inning.

Who Team USA will play in the WBC final

Next up for Team USA will be either Italy or Venezuela, who will square off in the semifinals Monday night in Miami.

Team USA lost to Italy 8-6 last week during pool play. They have not faced Venezuela yet in the tournament.

Venezuela is coming off a quarterfinal win over Japan, who won the last WBC back in 2023.

The final will be played Tuesday night in Miami, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

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