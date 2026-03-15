Team USA vs. Dominican Republic Live Updates: Starting Lineups and TV Info for WBC Semifinal
Team USA is set for a monumental matchup at the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The United States will battle the Dominican Republic with a berth in the championship game on the line.
The Americans are fresh off a 5-3 win over Canada in the quarterfinals. That followed a disappointing stretch in group play where they snuck by Mexico 5-3 and lost to Italy 8-6. Team USA finished in second place in Pool B behind the Italians, but was able to get by Canada on Friday in a tight battle. The Americans are now 4-1 in the tournament.
The Dominican Republic has been absolutely rolling through the tournament. The team went undefeated in Pool D to claim the top spot while outscoring their opponents 41-10. In the quarterfinals, the Dominicans mercy-ruled South Korea 10-0 in seven innings. They lead the tournament in runs scored (51), home runs (14), batting average (.313), on-base percentage (.453), slugging (.637), and team OPS (1.090).
Team USA will have its hands full Sunday night. You can follow along on our live blog below:
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Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.Follow rumorsandrants