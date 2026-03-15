Team USA vs. Dominican Republic Live Updates: Starting Lineups and TV Info for WBC Semifinal

Team USA is set for a monumental matchup at the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The United States will battle the Dominican Republic with a berth in the championship game on the line.

The Americans are fresh off a 5-3 win over Canada in the quarterfinals. That followed a disappointing stretch in group play where they snuck by Mexico 5-3 and lost to Italy 8-6. Team USA finished in second place in Pool B behind the Italians, but was able to get by Canada on Friday in a tight battle. The Americans are now 4-1 in the tournament.

The Dominican Republic has been absolutely rolling through the tournament. The team went undefeated in Pool D to claim the top spot while outscoring their opponents 41-10. In the quarterfinals, the Dominicans mercy-ruled South Korea 10-0 in seven innings. They lead the tournament in runs scored (51), home runs (14), batting average (.313), on-base percentage (.453), slugging (.637), and team OPS (1.090).

Team USA will have its hands full Sunday night. You can follow along on our live blog below:

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