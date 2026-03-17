Team USA Donning a Very American Lucky Charm for WBC Final vs. Venezuela

Becoming the next World Baseball Classic champion will require a winner’s mentality—but having winners’ swag probably won’t hurt, either.

Team USA pulled up to Tuesday night’s WBC final against Venezuela in some very cool threads: each player was wearing a different U.S. Olympic men’s hockey jersey as he arrived at LoanDepot Park in Miami. These weren’t just any old jerseys, though. They were the official game-worn jerseys passed on by the men’s hockey players themselves after they beat Canada 2-1 in the gold medal match at the Milan Cortina Olympics last month.

Look at this unlimited amount of winning aura:

Team USA arrives for the World Baseball Classic title game all wearing a different United States Olympic men’s hockey jersey pic.twitter.com/Aoiyf60jXR — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 17, 2026

The idea came from Team USA’s Pete Crow-Armstrong, who, along with Olympic gold medalist Jack Hughes, has partnered with Fanatics. Hours before the game’s 8 p.m. start time, PCA was seen unboxing a Jack Hughes jersey that was swiftly delivered by the apparel company.

“You already know. I had to get my boy,” Crow-Armstrong said, referring to Hughes. “Shoot, he hooked it up. We’re saving the C for our captain Judge and I just wanted to rep my guy Hughes.

“We just wanted to continue the trend of winning out here in the U.S. and let those guys know they inspired us a little bit. So appreciate it.”

Team USA will wear game-worn U.S. Olympic hockey sweaters to LoanDepot Park today for the WBC final against Venezuela. Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and Olympic gold medalist Jack Hughes are partners with Fanatics, which delivered the jerseys for every member of Team USA. pic.twitter.com/ciCgJUaezk — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 17, 2026

Game-used @usahockey jerseys for the whole squad?



The @FansAuthentic team made it happen. Keep an eye out for @usabaseball pulling up to the @wbcbaseball final in style, and don't miss the chance to bid on some of these 2x Team USA worn jerseys later this year at @fanaticsfest https://t.co/cvaDFXEZPq pic.twitter.com/EfBXTZSEF7 — Fanatics (@Fanatics) March 17, 2026

Here’s Tarik Skubal’s social media post of his U.S. Olympic men’s hockey gear. He received the jersey of Red Wings captain and center Dylan Larkin:

Tarik Skubal posted a picture of the USA Olympic men's hockey Dylan Larkin jersey he'll be wearing before tonight's championship



Larkin is captain of the Detroit Red Wings pic.twitter.com/7RNddzwE5a — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 17, 2026

And here’s a closer look at the captain himself repping fellow Team USA captain Auston Matthews:

Aaron Judge arrives for the WBC Championship wearing an Auston Matthews jersey



Matthews, a Toronto Maple Leafs superstar, was captain of the USA Olympic gold medal men's hockey team



(via @LuisGilbertLop) pic.twitter.com/6W7RXsODdY — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 17, 2026

This isn’t the first time USA baseball and hockey have enjoyed a sweet crossover. Before Team USA’s WBC quarterfinal against Canada, Jack Hughes reportedly gave the American ballplayers an inspiring shout-out to get them ready for the heated international rivalry.

“Jack Hughes sent the boys a nice little fire-up message that I put out on their group chat,” Team USA manager Mark DeRosa said.

Team USA’s triumphant win on the ice has been plenty inspirational for Team USA on the diamond, as captain Aaron Judge noted in early March.

“The boys were so fired up. We sent so many pictures of Hughes in the group chat,” Judge said on the Pat McAfee Show. “Now we get a chance to throw on the red, white and blue and copy what they did. That was a special run on both sides, men and women.”

Roughly a month after Hughes scored the overtime goal to clinch the U.S. men’s hockey team’s upset win over Canada in Milan, Judge and the U.S. baseball team will be hoping to achieve similar international success against Venezuela—and aided in part perhaps by their iconic pregame lucky charms. Team USA took home their sole WBC championship win in 2017 and then lost 3-2 to Japan in the 2023 final. Venezuela reached the WBC final for the first time in the country’s history after beating Italy.

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