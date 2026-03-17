Team USA vs. Venezuela: Full Preview of the World Baseball Classic Final

The matchup for the 2026 World Baseball Classic final is set, and it will feature two of the best rosters in the tournament.

Venezuela topped Italy 4–2 Monday night to earn a spot in the championship game alongside Team USA. Both squads finished second in their respective pools, and each won two tight, tense games to reach the final.

Before the tournament, the U.S. and Venezuela were among the favorites and the two teams navigated and rose above some adversity to get to this point. Now it’s time for one game to decide the title.

The United States won a coin toss and will be the home team, but there is little doubt the crowd at loanDepot Park will be overwhelmingly in favor of Venezuela, as has been the case throughout the tournament.

Here’s a look at what to expect from both teams.

Team USA

The U.S. got here by finishing second in Pool B. The Americans went 3–1 in group play, easily topping Brazil and Great Britain, then hanging on to beat Mexico 5–3 in a tight game. They finished pool play with a shocking 8-6 loss to Italy, and had to wait for help to earn a berth in the quarterfinals.

The U.S. opened knockout round play by beating Pool A winner Canada 5–3 in a good battle. In the semis, the Americans played in the best game of the event so far, a tense 2–1 battle with the Dominican Republic that featured the two top rosters in the tournament.

That win over the D.R. sent Team USA to its third consecutive WBC final, as they look to get back on top again after finishing second in 2023.

Projected lineup

We’re projecting Mark DeRosa will largely keep the same lineup that helped him beat the Dominican Republic, with Alex Bregman popping in for Gunnar Henderson due to a lefty being on the mound. I’d expect Henderson to be the first bat off the bench.

Bobby Witt Jr., SS

Bryce Harper, 1B

Aaron Judge, RF

Kyle Schwarber, DH

Alex Bregman, 3B

Will Smith, C

Roman Anthony, LF

Brice Turang, 2B

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

Starting pitcher: Nolan McLean

Pick to click: Alex Bregman

Bregman has been in and out of the lineup, playing in four of the six games so far. He has struggled, going 2-for-11 (.182), with one double and four RBIs. He does have five walks against just one strikeout, but has a .694 OPS. That said, he has one advantage heading into Tuesday night: he rakes against Venezuela’s projected starting pitcher.

The 31-year-old has flat-out owned Eduardo Rodríguez over the years. Bregman is 9-for-27 with three home runs, two doubles and eight RBIs, with four walks and three strikeouts in 31 plate appearances. His slash line is a robust .333/.419/.741.

Facing Rodríguez might be the thing he needs to get his bat going.

Venezuela

The Venezuelans finished second in Pool B with their only loss coming in an outstanding game with the Dominican Republic in which they came up short, 7–5. They won their other three games by a combined 21–7 before matching up with defending champion Japan in the quarterfinals.

After falling behind to the Japanese 5–2, they mounted a spirited comeback, with home runs from Maikel Garcia and Wilyer Abreu helping lead them to an 8–5 upset victory. In the semifinals, they matched up with an undefeated Italian squad and, once again, they found themselves behind 2–0 before mounting another comeback. A three-run seventh-inning rally put Venezuela up 4–2 and the team’s stellar bullpen locked things down.

This will be Venezuela’s first trip to the final at the WBC—expect the team to come out fired up.

Projected lineup

Ronald Acuña Jr., RF

Maikel Garcia, 3B

Luis Arráez, 1B

Eugenio Suárez, DH

Ezequiel Tovar, SS

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Wilyer Abreu, LF

William Contreras, C

Jackson Chourio, CF

Starting pitcher: Eduardo Rodríguez

Pick to click: Maikel Garcia

Garcia has been Venezuela’s best player throughout the tournament. He leads the team in hits (10) and certainly has more in the tank. He’s 10-for-23 (.435) with one home run, two doubles, six RBIs and a 1.110 OPS.

The 26-year-old Royals third baseman was a first-time All-Star in 2025 and earned himself a Gold Glove. He slashed .286/.351/.449 with 16 home runs and 74 RBIs and is just scratching the surface of his ability.

He has looked like the most dangerous hitter in Venezuela’s lineup all tournament. Expect that to continue Tuesday night.

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