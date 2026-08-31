Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Claim $365 for Week 1 College Football

College football's opening weekend kicks off Thursday and runs through Labor Day, giving new bettors the perfect opportunity to claim $365 in bonus bets through bet365. No bet365 bonus code is required to unlock this welcome offer as of Aug. 31. You'll simply need to register, deposit a minimum of $10, and place your first qualifying wager on any Week 1 game to earn your bonus bets. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How the bet365 bonus code works for Week 1 College Football

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $365 in bonus bets when you deposit $10 and place a qualifying wager. Your initial bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with $365 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your wager wins or loses.

Here are the key terms you should know:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to participate.

Qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns you receive.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets, event-specific bonus bets, and bets settled as a push do not count.

Let's say you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on Clemson versus LSU at 7:30 PM ET Saturday with qualifying odds. If your bet wins, you'll receive your winnings plus $365 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still get the full $365 in bonus bets to use on other Week 1 matchups.

You must claim this promotion within 30 days of registering your account, and your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Bonus bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions, or bet types, so review the full terms before placing your wagers.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets for Week 1 College Football

Claiming your bonus bets takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Week 1 college football schedule and select a game to bet on. Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more with at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle, then your $365 in bonus bets will appear in your account.

For more details on bet365's features and offerings, check out our full bet365 review .

Other promotions available at bet365 for existing users

Once you've claimed your welcome offer, bet365 continues to reward loyal bettors with ongoing promotions and boosts. The sportsbook regularly updates its bonus offerings, and you can find the latest deals by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app. These promotions vary by sport and season, so check back frequently to maximize your betting value throughout Week 1 and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.