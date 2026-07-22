bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus for Dodgers vs. Phillies

The bet365 bonus code unlocks a Bet $10, Get $150 welcome offer for new users ahead of Dodgers vs. Phillies on Wednesday, July 23. No code is required to claim this deal. Simply register, deposit at least $10, and place your first qualifying wager on tonight's rubber match. Find more deals like this on sportsbook promos .

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Dodgers vs. Phillies

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and receive $150 in bonus bets once your wager settles. No promo code for bet365 is needed at sign-up. You simply claim the offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

There are a few key conditions to keep in mind before placing your qualifying bet on Dodgers vs. Phillies:

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture will count toward the settled bets requirement.

Cashed-out bets, Live In Game bets settled as a push, and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being added to your balance.

Any returns generated from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Say you bet $10 on the Dodgers to win Wednesday's decisive game at Citizens Bank Park. If Los Angeles pulls through behind Eric Lauer, you collect your winnings as normal and receive $150 in bonus bets on top. If the Phillies rally behind Aaron Nola and your bet loses, you still walk away with $150 in bonus bets to use across the platform. The bonus code for bet365 makes this offer one of the stronger new-user deals available right now.

New users in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan also receive 50 Spins in addition to the welcome offer. Note that this specific promotion is not available in Illinois. If you prefer a larger safety net, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Under that promotion, bet365 refunds your first bet in bonus bets up to $1,000 if it loses. That alternative is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus for Dodgers vs. Phillies tonight

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of Wednesday's Dodgers-Phillies showdown takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 promo code is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to fund your new account. Claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering. Navigate to the Dodgers vs. Phillies market and place a qualifying bet of at least $10, ensuring your selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance and ready to use within seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to watch beyond Dodgers vs. Phillies

Existing bet365 users have plenty to look forward to beyond the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and event-specific bonuses throughout the MLB season and across other major sports. The best place to stay current on what is available is the Promos section inside the bet365 app, which is updated frequently. Checking in before each game is a smart habit for any regular bettor on the platform.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.