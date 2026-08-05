bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus for MLB & WNBA Games on Wednesday
New customers can claim $150 in bonus bets on Wednesday, Aug. 5 when they sign up with bet365. No bet365 bonus code is required to activate this offer. You'll place your initial wager on the MLB and WNBA slate, and if your bet settles, you'll unlock bonus bets to use across the sportsbook. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare welcome offers today.
How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Wednesday's MLB & WNBA Action
The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new players $150 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. You don't need to enter a code to claim this promotion. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the offer.
Here's how the promotion works in practice. If you place a $10 bet on one of Wednesday's MLB games between the Blue Jays and Astros, or the Dodgers and Cubs, and your bet wins, you'll receive your $150 in bonus bets immediately. If your initial wager loses, you won't qualify for the bonus bets, so choose your first bet carefully on the full slate of games available on Aug. 5.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.
- Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.
- Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be used on certain bet types or products.
- Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.
You must claim this promotion within 30 days of registering your account. The bonus bets you receive are separate from your cash balance and must be used on qualifying wagers across the sportsbook. Once you place bets using your bonus bets, any winnings will be added to your withdrawable balance.
This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The MLB & WNBA Slate
Signing up and claiming your bonus bets takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started on Wednesday's games:
- Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app and select "Join Now."
- Enter your personal information and create your account login credentials.
- Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Navigate to the promotions section and claim the welcome offer within 30 days of registration.
- Place your qualifying $10 bet on any MLB or WNBA game from Wednesday's slate with odds of -500 or greater.
- Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.
For more details on bet365's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review.
Additional Promotions Available At bet365 For Existing Users
bet365 regularly rolls out bonus offers and betting boosts for players who already have accounts. You can find these promotions by opening the bet365 app and visiting the "Promos" tab, where you'll see all active offers available in your state. These bonuses change frequently, so check back often to maximize your betting value throughout the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Jackson is a betting analyst with Sports Illustrated, providing transparent sportsbook evaluations and practical betting insights. His content is geared toward both newcomers and seasoned bettors, aiming to build confidence through clear, objective guidance. By breaking down industry developments and betting strategies, he helps SI readers better understand the shifting sports betting landscape and make more informed decisions. Before joining the SI team, Jackson spent various stints on both the editorial and commercial betting side of the industry. He’s worked with other brands in the space, including Oddspedia and Sportsbook Review, and previously worked on the editorial picks and previews side of the business with NorthStar Gaming. As a seasoned bettor, Jackson mainly focuses on the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, as well as NCAA basketball and football. Always looking for a betting edge, Jackson analyzes market trends and line shops his top sportsbooks like FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365 to find the most profitable avenue. Jackson holds a Sports Journalism diploma from Centennial College in Toronto, where he pitched on the varsity baseball team. Originally from Ottawa, Ontario, Jackson is a lifelong Senators fan — but with baseball being his first love, he also lives and breathes every Toronto Blue Jays pitch.