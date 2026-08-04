Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 In Bonus Bets For Tuesday's WNBA And MLB Games

New bettors can claim $150 in bonus bets for Tuesday's WNBA and MLB action by signing up with bet365. The bet365 bonus code is not required to unlock this offer as of Aug. 4. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare welcome offers across the industry.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Tuesday's Games

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer grants new customers $150 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying wager of $10 or more. Your initial deposit must be at least $10 to participate. You must claim the promotion within 30 days of creating your account, and your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this promotion:

Deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the offer.

Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater.

Your bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being added to your account.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns you receive.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets that settle as a push do not count toward the requirement.

Let's say you place a $10 bet on one of Tuesday's MLB games at odds of -500 or better and your selection wins. You'll receive your $150 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If your initial $10 bet loses, you'll still get the $150 in bonus bets as part of this welcome offer.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Claiming Your Bonus Bets For Tuesday's WNBA And MLB Action

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for Tuesday's games:

Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app. Click the sign-up button and enter your personal information to create a new account. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the promotions section and claim the welcome offer within 30 days of registration. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater on any Tuesday game. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.

For more details on bet365's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the year. You can find current bonuses and boosts by opening the bet365 app and visiting the dedicated promotions hub. The sportsbook frequently features odds boosts, parlay promotions, and other incentives designed to enhance your betting experience on major sporting events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.