bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 In Bonus Bets For UFC 330 Makhachev vs. Machado Garry
New bettors can claim $150 in bonus bets for UFC 330 on Saturday, Aug. 14 when they sign up with bet365. No bet365 bonus code is required to activate this offer. Simply deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first qualifying wager on the Makhachev vs. Machado Garry main event to unlock your bonus. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare welcome offers across the industry.
How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For UFC 330
The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers straightforward value for UFC 330 bettors. After you register and deposit at least $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits $150 in bonus bets to your account within 30 days of claiming the promotion.
Here's what you need to know about the terms:
- Minimum deposit of $10 required to participate.
- Qualifying bets must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.
- Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.
- Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the settled bets requirement.
- Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not qualify.
If you place a $10 qualifying bet on the Makhachev vs. Machado Garry fight and win, your winnings are added to your withdrawable balance immediately. If your bet loses, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets to use on other UFC 330 matchups or any other sports betting market. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash, but any winnings from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.
This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.
How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For UFC 330 Makhachev vs. Machado Garry
Claiming your bonus bets for UFC 330 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:
- Visit bet365 and complete the registration process with your personal information.
- Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Navigate to the UFC 330 betting markets and select your qualifying wager with odds of -500 or greater.
- Place your $10 minimum bet on the Makhachev vs. Machado Garry fight or another qualifying market.
- Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.
- Use your bonus bets on any eligible market within seven days before they expire.
For a complete breakdown of bet365's features and user experience, read our full bet365 review.
Additional Promotions And Ongoing Offers At bet365
bet365 regularly updates its promotions beyond the welcome offer for new customers. Existing users can access daily bonuses, parlay boosts, and sport-specific promotions by checking the Promos section within the bet365 app. These offers rotate frequently and provide additional value for ongoing bettors throughout the year.
The sportsbook also features live betting boosts during major events like UFC 330, giving you enhanced odds on select markets. Loyalty rewards and seasonal promotions round out bet365's commitment to rewarding both new and established members. Visit the Promos tab regularly to stay updated on the latest available offers.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Jackson is a betting analyst with Sports Illustrated, providing transparent sportsbook evaluations and practical betting insights. His content is geared toward both newcomers and seasoned bettors, aiming to build confidence through clear, objective guidance. By breaking down industry developments and betting strategies, he helps SI readers better understand the shifting sports betting landscape and make more informed decisions. Before joining the SI team, Jackson spent various stints on both the editorial and commercial betting side of the industry. He’s worked with other brands in the space, including Oddspedia and Sportsbook Review, and previously worked on the editorial picks and previews side of the business with NorthStar Gaming. As a seasoned bettor, Jackson mainly focuses on the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, as well as NCAA basketball and football. Always looking for a betting edge, Jackson analyzes market trends and line shops his top sportsbooks like FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365 to find the most profitable avenue. Jackson holds a Sports Journalism diploma from Centennial College in Toronto, where he pitched on the varsity baseball team. Originally from Ottawa, Ontario, Jackson is a lifelong Senators fan — but with baseball being his first love, he also lives and breathes every Toronto Blue Jays pitch.