bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 In Bonus Bets For UFC 330 Makhachev vs. Machado Garry

New bettors can claim $150 in bonus bets for UFC 330 on Saturday, Aug. 14 when they sign up with bet365. No bet365 bonus code is required to activate this offer. Simply deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first qualifying wager on the Makhachev vs. Machado Garry main event to unlock your bonus. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare welcome offers across the industry.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For UFC 330

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers straightforward value for UFC 330 bettors. After you register and deposit at least $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits $150 in bonus bets to your account within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Here's what you need to know about the terms:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to participate.

Qualifying bets must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the settled bets requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not qualify.

If you place a $10 qualifying bet on the Makhachev vs. Machado Garry fight and win, your winnings are added to your withdrawable balance immediately. If your bet loses, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets to use on other UFC 330 matchups or any other sports betting market. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash, but any winnings from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For UFC 330 Makhachev vs. Machado Garry

Claiming your bonus bets for UFC 330 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit bet365 and complete the registration process with your personal information. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the UFC 330 betting markets and select your qualifying wager with odds of -500 or greater. Place your $10 minimum bet on the Makhachev vs. Machado Garry fight or another qualifying market. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use your bonus bets on any eligible market within seven days before they expire.

For a complete breakdown of bet365's features and user experience, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions And Ongoing Offers At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions beyond the welcome offer for new customers. Existing users can access daily bonuses, parlay boosts, and sport-specific promotions by checking the Promos section within the bet365 app. These offers rotate frequently and provide additional value for ongoing bettors throughout the year.

The sportsbook also features live betting boosts during major events like UFC 330, giving you enhanced odds on select markets. Loyalty rewards and seasonal promotions round out bet365's commitment to rewarding both new and established members. Visit the Promos tab regularly to stay updated on the latest available offers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.