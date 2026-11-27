New users can claim the bet365 bonus code offer today, which delivers $200 in Bonus Bets after a $10 qualifying wager on Friday, Nov. 27. No code is required to claim it, and you can use it on the Denver vs. Pittsburgh Black Friday Game, which kicks off at 3 PM ET on Prime Video.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

The welcome offer pays out win or lose, so your first bet on this game unlocks the full bonus once it settles. Browse more sportsbook promos to compare deals, but this one stands out for its low entry point and large payout.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Denver vs. Pittsburgh

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer, sometimes searched as the bet365 promo code or bonus code for bet365, requires no code entry. You simply register, deposit at least $10, claim the promo in the bet365 app and place a qualifying wager. For this article, the Black Friday game between Denver and Pittsburgh serves as your first qualifying bet.

Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 releases $200 in Bonus Bets to your account. The outcome of the game does not change that. Here is how it plays out in practice.

If you bet $10 on Denver on the moneyline and Denver wins, your bet pays out in cash and you also receive $200 in Bonus Bets.

If you bet $10 on Denver on the moneyline and Pittsburgh wins, you lose your $10 wager but still receive $200 in Bonus Bets.

If you bet $10 on Pittsburgh and the Steelers win, your winnings go to your account and the $200 in Bonus Bets arrives after settlement.

Keep these terms in mind before you place your wager.

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

The qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with event-specific Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they land in your account.

New users in PA, NJ and MI also receive 50 Spins with this welcome offer.

Returns from Bonus Bets go to your withdrawable balance, while the Bonus Bet stake itself does not. Bonus Bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions and bet types, so check the full terms and conditions before you wager.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Denver vs. Pittsburgh

Here are the current bet365 odds for the Black Friday game at 3:00 PM ET.

Moneyline: DEN -240 / PIT +195.

Spread: DEN -4.5.

Total: 36.5.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Denver vs. Pittsburgh

I found the sign-up process quick, and these steps get your first Denver vs. Pittsburgh wager on the board.

Register a new account on the bet365 website or app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the welcome promo in the bet365 app. Place a $10 or larger wager on the Denver vs. Pittsburgh game with at least one selection at -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle to receive $200 in Bonus Bets.

Want more detail on the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after Denver vs. Pittsburgh

Once you have used your welcome bonus, bet365 keeps the value coming with a rotating lineup of boosts and bonuses for current customers. These offers change often and can apply to NFL games, college football, basketball and more.

To see what is live right now, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. Checking it before you place a wager helps you spot extra value on the games you already plan to bet.

Bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to participate, and eligibility varies by state. Terms, time limits and exclusions apply.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.