The bet365 bonus code offer gives new users $200 in Bonus Bets after a $10 qualifying wager, whether that bet wins or loses. No code is required to claim it, so you can sign up and place your first wager on Kansas City vs. Buffalo Thursday Night Football in a few minutes.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

This is one of the top sportsbook promos available on Thursday, Nov. 26. New customers who deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying bet on tonight's Chiefs and Bills game can unlock the full bonus.

Anyone searching for a bet365 promo code or a bonus code for bet365 can skip that step. The welcome offer applies automatically once you register, deposit and claim the promotion in the bet365 app.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Chiefs vs. Bills

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer is simple. You deposit at least $10, claim the promotion, and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any market, including Kansas City vs. Buffalo on Thursday Night Football. Once that bet settles, bet365 releases $200 in Bonus Bets to your account.

Here is how the outcome plays out on the Chiefs and Bills game. If you bet $10 on the Chiefs and the bet wins, you collect your cash winnings and still receive $200 in Bonus Bets. If the bet loses, you still receive the $200 in Bonus Bets, since the offer pays out win or lose.

These are the key terms to know before you claim:

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum $10 deposit is required.

You must claim the promotion in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Only bets placed and settled after you claim the promotion count toward releasing your Bonus Bets.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with event-specific Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Returns from Bonus Bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your account.

New users in PA, NJ and MI also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Because Bonus Bets expire after 7 days, plan how you will use them as soon as they land in your account. The Thursday Night Football matchup is a convenient starting point, and the rest of the NFL slate gives you plenty of markets afterward.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Chiefs vs. Bills

Here are the current bet365 odds for Thursday Night Football:

Chiefs @ Bills (8:20 PM ET): ML KC +134 / BUF -159.

Spread: BUF -3.

Total: 45.5.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Thursday Night Football

Follow these steps to claim the welcome offer and place your first wager on Chiefs vs. Bills:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion in the bet365 app. Open the Chiefs vs. Bills market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle, and your $200 in Bonus Bets will arrive in your account.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after Chiefs vs. Bills

The welcome offer is only the beginning at bet365. Existing customers can find a rotating lineup of bonuses and boosts throughout the NFL season and beyond.

To see what is live today, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. Checking it before each game day helps you spot new offers as they appear.

Bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older. Terms and conditions, time limits and exclusions apply.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.