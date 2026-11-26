Our bet365 bonus code offer gives new users $200 in Bonus Bets after a $10 wager, win or lose. No code is required to claim it, so you can sign up and place your first bet on the Philadelphia vs. Dallas Thanksgiving Game right away. This is one of the top sportsbook promos available on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

Anyone searching for a bet365 promo code or a bonus code for bet365 can skip the hunt. Just register through the bet365 app, deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying bet on the Eagles and Cowboys matchup. Your Bonus Bets arrive once that wager settles.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Using the bet365 bonus code offer is simple. New customers deposit at least $10, claim the promotion in the bet365 app and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more. For this article, the Philadelphia vs. Dallas Thanksgiving Game serves as your first qualifying bet.

Win or lose, you receive $200 in Bonus Bets once your qualifying wager settles. If your $10 bet on Philadelphia vs. Dallas wins, you collect your cash winnings and still get the $200 in Bonus Bets. If it loses, you still get the full $200 in Bonus Bets to use on other games and markets.

Here are the key terms to know before you claim:

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promotion in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Only qualifying bets placed and settled after you claim the promotion count toward releasing your Bonus Bets.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with event-specific Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Returns from Bonus Bets go to your Withdrawable Balance.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your balance.

New users in PA, NJ and MI also receive 50 Spins with this welcome offer.

No bonus code is needed to claim this welcome offer. Because Bonus Bets expire in 7 days, plan where you want to use them before they land in your account. Full terms and conditions, time limits and exclusions apply.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Here are the current bet365 odds for the Thanksgiving matchup, which kicks off at 4:30 PM ET:

PHI @ DAL (4:30 PM ET): ML PHI ~+369 / DAL ~-437.

Spread: DAL ~-8.5.

Total: ~48.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for the Thanksgiving game

Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and bet on Philadelphia vs. Dallas:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using any available payment method. Claim the welcome promotion in the bet365 app. Find Philadelphia vs. Dallas and choose your market, making sure your bet includes a selection at odds of -500 or greater. Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more. Wait for the bet to settle, then receive your $200 in Bonus Bets.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promotions for existing users

The fun does not stop after your welcome offer. Existing customers can find a steady stream of boosts and bonuses at bet365 throughout the NFL season and beyond.

To see what is available, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Offers change often, so check back regularly to catch new options before they expire.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.