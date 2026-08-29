bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 In Bonus Bets For College Football Week 0

College football returns Friday, Aug. 28, and bet365 is offering new customers $365 in bonus bets when you sign up and place your first wager. No code is required to claim this welcome offer. You can use this bonus to bet on the marquee matchup between TCU and North Carolina in Dublin, or any other game on the Week 0 slate. Check out all available sportsbook promos to compare offers before you join.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For College Football Week 0

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives you $365 in bonus bets after you deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying bet. You do not need to enter a promo code to activate this promotion. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the offer.

Here's how the bonus works in practice: If you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on TCU versus North Carolina with qualifying odds, your bet will settle within 30 days. Once it settles, you'll receive $365 in bonus bets added to your account, regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses. If your first bet wins, you keep those winnings plus the $365 bonus bets. If it loses, you still get the full $365 in bonus bets to use on other games throughout Week 0 and beyond.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Qualifying bet must have odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets, live in-game bets settled as a push, and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions, or bet types.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Week 0

Claiming your bonus bets is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the sportsbook and select your first bet on any College Football Week 0 game, ensuring your selection includes odds of -500 or greater. Place your qualifying bet and wait for it to settle within 30 days. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account automatically. Use your bonus bets on additional Week 0 matchups or other sports throughout the week.

For a complete breakdown of bet365's features and user experience, read our full bet365 review .

Explore Additional Promotions At bet365

bet365 regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. These promotions change frequently and cover various sports and bet types. To discover what's currently available, open the bet365 sportsbook app and navigate to the 'Promos' section. You'll find updated offers tailored to ongoing games and events, giving you multiple ways to maximize your betting experience throughout the college football season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.