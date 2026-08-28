bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10 Get $365 In Bonus Bets For College Football Week 0, MLB & WNBA

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

College football returns Friday, Aug. 28, and bet365 is ready to welcome new bettors with $365 in bonus bets. No bet365 bonus code is required to claim this offer. You can use your bonus bets across the full slate of college football, MLB, and WNBA action, including the UNC-TCU matchup in Dublin and the San Jose State-USC game on Saturday. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare welcome offers across the industry.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For College Football Week 0, MLB & WNBA

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $365 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. You don't need to enter a code during registration, but you must claim the promotion within 30 days of creating your account. Your bonus bets will arrive in your account after your qualifying bet settles, whether you win or lose that initial wager.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the requirement.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the promotion.

Any winnings from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

For example, if you place a $10 bet on the Red Sox-Yankees game on Friday and that bet loses, you'll still receive $365 in bonus bets to use on other events throughout the weekend. If your $10 bet wins, you'll get your winnings plus the $365 in bonus bets. You have 30 days from claiming the promotion for your qualifying bet to settle, and your bonus bets expire seven days after they're credited to your account.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For College Football Week 0, MLB & WNBA

Signing up for bet365 and claiming your bonus bets takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the promotions section and claim the welcome offer within 30 days of registration. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any market with odds of -500 or greater, such as a game from Friday's college football, MLB, or WNBA slate. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.

For a complete breakdown of bet365's features and offerings, read our full bet365 review .

Other bet365 Promotions For Existing Users

bet365 regularly updates its promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. You'll find daily boosts, parlay promotions, and other bonus opportunities by checking the Promos tab on the bet365 app. These offers rotate frequently and cover all major sports, so it's worth checking back regularly to maximize your betting value throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.