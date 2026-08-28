bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 In Bonus Bets For Seahawks vs. Chiefs

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for the Seahawks vs. Chiefs preseason finale on Aug. 28. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. You'll find this promotion among other sportsbook promos available today. Simply deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first qualifying bet to get started with the bet365 bonus code welcome package.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Seahawks vs. Chiefs

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer grants new customers $365 in bonus bets after depositing at least $10 and placing a qualifying wager. No promotional code is required to claim this offer. Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater, and you must place and settle your bet within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Deposit a minimum of $10 to participate.

Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on the Seahawks vs. Chiefs game.

Your bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Winnings from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

If your initial bet on the Seahawks vs. Chiefs game wins, you'll receive your $365 in bonus bets along with your regular winnings. If your bet loses, you'll still receive the full $365 in bonus bets to use on other markets. You have seven days to use these bonus bets before they expire from your account.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The Seahawks vs. Chiefs Game

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your welcome offer for the Seahawks vs. Chiefs matchup:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Seahawks vs. Chiefs game and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any eligible markets before they expire in seven days.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions And Ongoing Offers At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions for existing customers with bonus boosts, parlay offers, and other incentives throughout the sports calendar. You can find these additional promotions by visiting the "Promos" section within the bet365 sportsbook app. Existing users should check back frequently to discover new opportunities to enhance their betting experience with ongoing rewards and special offers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.