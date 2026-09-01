Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10 on Week 1 College Football, Get $365 Bonus Bets

Week 1 college football kicks off Thursday through Monday with more than 90 games across the slate. New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets when they sign up with bet365 on Sept. 1. The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code to activate and delivers bonus bets whether your initial wager wins or loses. Check out sportsbook promos to compare welcome offers across the industry.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Week 1 College Football

The bet365 bonus code offer lets new customers deposit a minimum of $10 and place qualifying bets to earn $365 in bonus bets. You don't need to enter a code to claim this promotion. Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer, and you'll receive your bonus bets once your wagers process.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this promotion:

Deposit a minimum of $10 to participate.

Place qualifying bets of $10 or more with at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets, event-specific bonus bets, and bets settled as a push do not count.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after they are added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

For example, if you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on an Ohio State game at -500 odds or better, you'll receive $365 in bonus bets whether that wager wins or loses. You can then use those bonus bets on any remaining Week 1 matchups throughout the weekend.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Week 1 College Football

Claiming your bonus bets is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before the first games kick off:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any Week 1 college football game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional Week 1 matchups or other sports betting markets.

For more details on bet365's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Explore Additional bet365 Promotions Beyond Week 1

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the college football season. You'll find ongoing bonuses and betting boosts by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app. These promotions change frequently, so check back regularly to maximize your betting value on upcoming games and events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.