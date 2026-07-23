bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 Bonus Bets for Twin vs. Guardians, MLB Games Today

The bet365 bonus code requires no code at all — new users can bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets on Thursday, July 23. Use this offer on sportsbook promos for Twins vs. Guardians and get in on the action as Jose Ramirez returns to the Cleveland lineup.

How the bet365 bonus works for Twins vs. Guardians

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: place a qualifying bet of $10 or more and receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. No bet365 promo code is required — simply register, deposit at least $10, and place your first bet to unlock the reward. This makes Thursday's series finale between Minnesota and Cleveland a great target for your qualifying wager.

Say you bet $10 on Gavin Williams and the Guardians to win at home. If Cleveland pulls it off, you collect your winnings plus $150 in bonus bets to use across the platform. If Minnesota's Taj Bradley shuts down the Cleveland offense and the Twins win, you still walk away with $150 in bonus bets to keep playing. Either way, the bonus bets land in your account after your qualifying wager settles.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this bonus code for bet365:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Promo must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Bonus bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Cashed-out bets, pushes, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the requirement.

New users in PA, NJ, and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Offer not valid in Illinois.

If you prefer a larger safety net, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Under that promotion, if your first bet loses, bet365 refunds your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. This secondary offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI, and must be claimed within 30 days of registration. Bonus bets from this offer also expire within seven days of being issued.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code for Twins vs. Guardians

Signing up and placing your first bet on Thursday's Twins vs. Guardians matchup takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app — no promo code is needed during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Twins vs. Guardians, making sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance to use on future wagers.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to watch for Twins vs. Guardians

The welcome offer is just the starting point at bet365. Existing users regularly find odds boosts, parlay promotions, and other bonuses waiting in the 'Promos' tab of the bet365 app. The platform keeps its offers rotating throughout the MLB season, so it is worth checking back often to see what is available for each series.

Whether you are looking to boost a moneyline bet on the Guardians or build a same-game parlay around Bradley's strikeout total, bet365 tends to have something relevant on the board. Keep an eye on the app around game time for any event-specific offers tied to Thursday's finale.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.