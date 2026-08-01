bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 Bonus for Saturday's MLB & WNBA Games

The bet365 bonus code gives new users a strong way to jump into Saturday's packed MLB and WNBA slate. No promo code is required — simply register, deposit, and place a $10 qualifying bet to unlock $150 in bonus bets. With 15 MLB games and two WNBA matchups on the board, Aug. 1 is one of the better days to explore sportsbook promos .

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for MLB & WNBA betting

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: place a qualifying bet of $10 or more and receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. No code is required to activate the promotion — new users simply need to claim it through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering. Saturday's slate, headlined by Red Sox-Dodgers and Yankees-Cubs, gives you plenty of markets to target with your first wager.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

New customers only; minimum $10 deposit required.

Claim the promo through the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Cashed-out bets, pushes on Live In Game wagers, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

New users in PA, NJ, and MI also receive 50 Spins alongside this welcome offer; the secondary offer is not available in those three states.

Say you place $10 on the Yankees to beat the Cubs at Wrigley. If New York wins, you collect your winnings as normal and still receive $150 in bonus bets. If the Cubs hold serve and your bet loses, the $150 in bonus bets still lands in your account. Either way, you walk away with bonus bets to deploy across the rest of Saturday's board, from Rangers-Astros to Aces-Sky on the WNBA side.

If you prefer a larger safety net on your first wager, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Under this promotion, if your first bet loses, bet365 refunds your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. This secondary offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI, and must be claimed within 30 days of registration. Bonus bets issued under this offer also expire within seven days.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus for Saturday's MLB & WNBA slate

Claiming the offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the first pitch or tip-off on Aug. 1:

Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app and complete the registration process to create your new account. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any accepted payment method to fund your account balance. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app to activate your welcome offer. Select a qualifying market — such as a moneyline, spread, or total on any MLB or WNBA game — and place a bet of $10 or more. Make sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account for use across the platform.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to explore beyond the MLB & WNBA slate

The welcome offer is just the starting point. bet365 consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and parlay promotions for existing users across major sports throughout the season. The best place to stay current on what is available is the Promos tab inside the bet365 app, which is updated regularly with new offers tied to the biggest games on the calendar. Whether you are betting baseball deep into August or following the WNBA playoff push, it is worth checking that section before placing your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.