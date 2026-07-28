bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for MLB and WNBA Games on Tuesday

The bet365 bonus code unlocks a Bet $10, Get $150 welcome offer for new users — no code required. Use it on Tuesday's packed MLB slate or the Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm showdown as part of our sportsbook promos coverage. This offer is live as of July 28.

How the bet365 bonus code works for MLB and WNBA betting

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: deposit at least $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and receive $150 in bonus bets once that wager settles. No promo code for bet365 is needed — the offer is applied automatically when you claim it through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering. The bonus code for bet365 is one of the more accessible welcome offers available right now.

Here is what you need to know about the key terms before placing your first bet on Tuesday's MLB or WNBA action:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to participate.

Qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are issued after your qualifying wager settles and expire seven days after being credited.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Cashed-out bets, pushes on live in-game wagers, and bets marked as no action do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

New users in PA, NJ, and MI also receive 50 Spins alongside this welcome offer. The offer is not available in Illinois.

Say you place a $10 bet on the Cubs-Cardinals game Tuesday night and Chicago wins. You collect your winnings as normal, and your $150 in bonus bets are released to your account. If the Cubs fall short, you still receive the $150 in bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the week's slate — including the Mariners-Dodgers late window or any remaining WNBA games. Either way, the bonus bets give you additional action beyond that first wager.

If you prefer a larger cushion on your opening bet, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Under that promotion, if your first bet loses, bet365 refunds your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. This option requires a minimum $10 deposit and must be claimed within 30 days of registration. Bonus bets issued under this offer also expire within seven days. The $1,000 First Bet Safety Net is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus for Tuesday's MLB and WNBA slate

Claiming the offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets in time for Tuesday's action:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 promo code is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any eligible market — consider Tuesday's Cubs-Cardinals rivalry game, the Yankees-White Sox matchup, or the Fever-Storm rematch featuring Caitlin Clark. Make sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance and ready to use within seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, read our bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to explore beyond the welcome bonus

Existing bet365 users are not left out of the action. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses throughout the week. With a full 15-game MLB slate on Tuesday and the WNBA season building toward the playoffs, there is plenty of opportunity to take advantage of whatever is currently live. Check the Promos tab inside the bet365 app to see what is available for your account and eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.