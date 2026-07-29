bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for MLB and WNBA Games on Wednesday

The bet365 bonus code unlocks a Bet $10, Get $150 offer for new customers ahead of Wednesday's packed MLB and WNBA slate. No code is required to claim this deal — simply register, deposit, and place your first qualifying bet on any of tonight's games. Check out all available sportsbook promos to see how bet365 stacks up heading into July 30.

How the bet365 offer works for MLB & WNBA betting

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: place a qualifying bet of $10 or more and receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. No bet365 promo code is needed at sign-up — the promotion is automatically available to new customers who register and deposit a minimum of $10. You must claim the promo through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account.

Wednesday's MLB and WNBA slate gives you plenty of options for that first qualifying wager. Consider placing your $10 bet on Mariners-Dodgers, the night's marquee matchup, or on the Lynx visiting Toronto in the WNBA. If your bet on the Dodgers wins, you pocket your winnings plus the $150 in bonus bets. If the Mariners pull the upset and your bet loses, you still receive $150 in bonus bets to use across the rest of the slate.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this bonus code for bet365:

New customers only; minimum $10 deposit required.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets must be claimed within 30 days of registration and will expire seven days after being issued.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Cashed-out bets, pushed live in-game bets, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

New users in PA, NJ, and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Offer not valid in Illinois.

If you prefer a larger safety net on your first wager, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new customers who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 promotion. Under that offer, bet365 will refund your entire first bet in bonus bets — up to $1,000 — if it does not win. This secondary offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI, and requires a minimum $10 deposit. Bonus bets from that offer also expire within seven days of being issued.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code for tonight's MLB & WNBA slate

Signing up and placing your first bet on Wednesday's games takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 promo code is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to fund your account. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registration. Select a qualifying market — such as Mariners-Dodgers, Yankees-White Sox, or the Lynx-Raptors WNBA matchup — and place a bet of $10 or more. Make sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance and are ready to use across the remaining slate.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to watch on MLB & WNBA game days

Existing bet365 customers are not left out when a big slate rolls around. The sportsbook regularly updates its Promos section with odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other targeted offers tied to the day's biggest games. With a full MLB card and a WNBA doubleheader on Wednesday, there is a good chance bet365 has something lined up for active users as well. Log into the bet365 app and tap the Promos tab to see what is currently available before first pitch.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.