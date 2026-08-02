bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for MLB & WNBA Games on Sunday

The bet365 bonus code unlocks a Bet $10, Get $150 offer for new users ahead of Sunday's packed MLB and WNBA slate. No code is required — simply register, deposit, and place your first qualifying bet. Check out the latest sportsbook promos to see how bet365 stacks up heading into Aug. 2.

How the bet365 $150 bonus bets offer works for MLB and WNBA

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at sign-up. New customers simply register, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of $10 or more on any eligible market — including Sunday's MLB and WNBA games — to receive $150 in bonus bets. The bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the offer.

Here is a quick breakdown of the key terms to keep in mind:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Qualifying bet must be $10 or more with at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Cashed-out bets, Live In Game bets settled as a push, and bets deemed no action do not count.

New users in PA, NJ, and MI also receive 50 Spins alongside this welcome offer. The offer is not available in Illinois.

Say you place a $10 wager on the Yankees-Cubs game at Wrigley Field and your bet wins — you collect your winnings as normal and still receive $150 in bonus bets to use across the rest of the slate. If your bet loses, you still receive the $150 in bonus bets, giving you plenty of opportunities to wager on games like Red Sox-Dodgers or the Fever-Lynx matchup later in the day. Either way, the bonus bets arrive in your account once your qualifying bet settles.

If you prefer a different structure, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 promotion. Under that offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. This secondary offer requires a minimum $10 deposit and must be claimed within 30 days of registration. Bonus bets issued under this offer also expire within seven days. Note that the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net is not available in PA, NJ, or MI.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Sunday's MLB and WNBA slate

Signing up and claiming the offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the first pitch or tip-off on Aug. 2:

Visit the bet365 website or download the bet365 mobile app and complete the registration process. No bonus code for bet365 is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any accepted payment method to fund your new account. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Navigate to your preferred market — whether that is Rangers-Astros, Yankees-Cubs, or the Fever-Lynx tip — and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance for use across the remaining slate. Use your bonus bets on any eligible market before they expire seven days after being issued. Returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Want a deeper look at the platform before committing? Read our full bet365 review for a complete breakdown of features, markets, and ongoing promotions.

More bet365 offers to watch beyond Sunday's MLB and WNBA games

Existing bet365 users have plenty of reasons to keep checking back after the welcome offer is claimed. bet365 consistently rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses throughout the week that can add real value to your betting routine. The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, where new offers are updated regularly across MLB, WNBA, and other major sports. Whether you are following the playoff race in the AL East or tracking Caitlin Clark's next performance, there is usually something worth exploring in that section.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.