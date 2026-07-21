bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for Red Sox vs. Oriole,s MLB Games on Tuesday

The bet365 bonus code requires no code at all — new users can bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets for Tuesday's Red Sox vs. Orioles matchup. Find this and other sportsbook promos ahead of July 21. No promo code is needed to claim this offer.

How the bet365 bonus works for Red Sox vs. Orioles

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and receive $150 in bonus bets once your wager settles. No bonus code for bet365 is required — simply register, deposit, and bet. The bet365 promo code page will walk you through the full process if you need additional guidance.

Let's say you place your qualifying $10 wager on the Red Sox to extend their remarkable 14-game winning streak against the Orioles on Tuesday night. If Boston wins and your bet settles as a winner, you collect your cash winnings and still receive $150 in bonus bets. If the Orioles bounce back behind Kyle Bradish and your bet loses, you still receive $150 in bonus bets to use on future games. Either way, the bonus bets land in your account once the qualifying wager settles.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming:

Available to new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

You must claim the promo via the bet365 app within 30 days of registering.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your balance.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Cashed-out bets, pushes on Live In Game wagers, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

New users in PA, NJ, and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

This offer is not available in Illinois.

If you prefer a larger safety net, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Under that promotion, if your first bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. This secondary offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI, and bonus bets expire within seven days (168 hours) of being issued.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 promo for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Claiming the bet365 offer ahead of Tuesday's Red Sox vs. Orioles game takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Red Sox vs. Orioles or another available market, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance and will be available for seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and ongoing offers, check out our bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to use beyond Red Sox vs. Orioles

Existing bet365 users have plenty to look forward to beyond the welcome offer. bet365 consistently rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and event-specific bonuses throughout the MLB season and across other major sports. The best place to stay current on what's available is the "Promos" tab within the bet365 app, which is updated regularly with new offers. Checking back often ensures you never miss a timely boost on a big game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.