Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new users $200 in Bonus Bets after a $10 qualifying wager, win or lose. No code is required to claim it, so there is nothing to type in during sign-up.

As of Saturday, Nov. 28, this is one of the top sportsbook promos available to new customers. You can place your first qualifying bet on the Auburn vs. Alabama game and unlock your Bonus Bets once that wager settles.

Whether you search for a bet365 promo code or a bonus code for bet365, the process is the same. Register, deposit at least $10, and bet on the Iron Bowl.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Auburn vs. Alabama

This welcome offer is built around a simple qualifying bet. You place a wager of $10 or more on a market that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once that bet settles, bet365 releases $200 in Bonus Bets to your account.

The outcome of your first wager does not change the result. If you place your qualifying $10 bet on the Auburn vs. Alabama game and it wins, you collect your winnings and still receive the $200 in Bonus Bets. If that bet loses, you still receive the full $200 in Bonus Bets.

Using the bet365 bonus code offer on this game is straightforward. You pick a market for Saturday's 7:30 PM ET matchup, such as the moneyline, spread or total, and make sure your selection meets the minimum odds requirement. Your Bonus Bets then arrive after settlement.

Here are the key terms and conditions to know before you claim:

The offer is available to new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Only bets placed and settled after you claim the promo count toward releasing your Bonus Bets.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with event-specific Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Returns from Bonus Bets you place are added to your withdrawable balance.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your balance.

New users in PA, NJ and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Because your Bonus Bets expire in 7 days, plan how you will use them before they land in your account. The Auburn vs. Alabama game is a convenient starting point, and bet365 offers plenty of other markets across college football and beyond.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Auburn vs. Alabama

Here are the current bet365 odds for Auburn vs. Alabama (7:30 PM ET):

Moneyline: Auburn ~+526, Alabama ~-681.

Spread: Alabama ~-15.5.

Total: ~49.5.

How to claim the $200 bet365 bonus code offer for Auburn vs. Alabama

Follow these steps to claim your Bonus Bets and place your first wager on Auburn vs. Alabama:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the welcome offer in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering. Open the Auburn vs. Alabama game and choose a market that includes a selection at odds of -500 or greater. Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more and wait for it to settle. Receive your $200 in Bonus Bets, win or lose, and use them before they expire in 7 days.

Want more detail before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after Auburn vs. Alabama

The welcome offer is just the start. bet365 regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for existing customers, giving you extra value on future games across a range of sports.

To see what is available, open the bet365 app and check the Promos section. New offers appear often, so make it a habit to look before you place a wager.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21+ and present in an eligible state. Terms and conditions apply.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.