Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

Looking for the best bet365 bonus code offer for the NFL's Week 12 Sunday slate? New users can bet $10 and get $200 in Bonus Bets win or lose. No code is required to claim this welcome offer.

As of Sunday, Nov. 29, this is one of the top sportsbook promos available for new customers. You can place your first qualifying wager on any game from the Week 12 Sunday schedule, including the Falcons at the Vikings, the Titans at the Jaguars and the Saints at the Bengals.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NFL Week 12 Sunday

The bet365 promo code offer is simple. Deposit at least $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and bet365 awards $200 in Bonus Bets whether your wager wins or loses. Because no code is needed, you can focus on picking your market for Sunday's games.

Here are the key terms to know before you wager:

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with event-specific Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your balance.

Here is how it plays out with a Week 12 Sunday wager. Say you bet $10 on the Jaguars moneyline against the Titans. If the Jaguars win, you collect your cash winnings. If they lose, you still receive your $200 in Bonus Bets.

Either way, the bonus lands in your account after your qualifying bet settles. I like to think of it as a tailgate with a built-in backup plan. You can then spread those Bonus Bets across other games and markets before they expire.

Remember that returns from Bonus Bets are added to your withdrawable balance, but the Bonus Bet stake itself is not. Bonus Bets also cannot be used on certain products, promotions and bet types. Read the full terms and conditions on bet365 before you wager.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for NFL Week 12 Sunday games

Here are the current bet365 odds for select Sunday games:

Saints at Bengals (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline NO +425, CIN -575. Spread CIN -9.5. Total 49.5.

Falcons at Vikings (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline ATL +265, MIN -330. Spread MIN -6.5. Total 41.5.

Titans at Jaguars (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline TEN +750, JAX -1200. Spread JAX -14.5. Total 49.5.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for NFL Week 12 Sunday

Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and bet on Sunday's NFL action:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promo in the bet365 app. Choose an NFL Week 12 Sunday game and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle, and receive $200 in Bonus Bets win or lose.

Want more details on the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after NFL Week 12 Sunday

The welcome offer is only the start. bet365 regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers across the NFL season and other major sports.

To see what is live, open the bet365 app and head to the Promos section. Check back often, since new offers can pop up before kickoff each week.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older. Terms and conditions apply.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.