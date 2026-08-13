bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 Bonus Bets for Lions vs. Bengals, NFL Preseason Games

New bettors can claim $150 in bonus bets for Thursday, Aug. 13 when they sign up with a bet365 bonus code. No code is required to activate this offer. You'll find this promotion among other sportsbook promos available to first-time users looking to place their initial wager on Lions vs. Bengals.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Lions vs. Bengals

The bet365 bonus code offer lets you deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Your qualifying wager must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with $150 in bonus bets that you can use on future wagers.

Here's what happens depending on your outcome: If your initial bet on Lions vs. Bengals wins, you'll receive your winnings plus the $150 bonus bets added to your account. If your bet loses, you'll still receive the $150 in bonus bets as a bonus credit. Your bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account, so use them quickly.

Key terms include the following conditions:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be cashed out directly.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your account.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your bet365 Promo Code For Lions vs. Bengals

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Lions vs. Bengals:

Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app and select "Join Now." Enter your personal information and create your account. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Lions vs. Bengals matchup and select your bet. Enter your $10 wager and confirm your bet. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will appear in your account.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Other Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions for existing customers with daily boosts, parlay bonuses, and other special offers. You can find these promotions by opening the bet365 app and selecting the "Promos" tab to see what's currently available. The sportsbook frequently refreshes its bonus lineup, so check back regularly to discover new ways to maximize your betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.