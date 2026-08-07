bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 Bonus Bets for MLB & WNBA Games on Friday

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $150 in bonus bets on Friday, August 7 when they sign up with bet365. The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code to activate and applies to the full slate of MLB and WNBA action. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare welcome offers across the industry.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Friday's MLB & WNBA Slate

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $150 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying wager of $10 or more. No promotional code is required to claim this offer. Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion, and you must claim the bonus through the bet365 app within 30 days of account registration.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this promotion:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to participate.

Qualifying bets must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the settled bets requirement.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being added to your account.

Cashed out bets, event-specific bonus bets, and bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

Any returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

If you place a $10 qualifying bet on Friday's Braves-Yankees game and win, your bonus bets will be credited to your account. If your initial bet loses, you still receive the $150 in bonus bets to use on other Friday matchups like Dodgers-Diamondbacks or Astros-Padres. Your bonus bets expire seven days after they are credited, so use them promptly on the MLB and WNBA games available throughout the weekend.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Friday's Games

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Friday's MLB and WNBA action:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the bonus through the bet365 app within 30 days of registration. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater on any Friday game. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.

For a complete breakdown of bet365's features and offerings, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You can find current boosts, bonuses, and special offers by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently and cover a wide range of sports, so check back regularly to maximize your betting value on upcoming events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.