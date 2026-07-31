bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 Bonus for MLB and WNBA Games on Friday

The bet365 bonus code is not required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available for Friday's MLB and WNBA slate. New customers can bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets, with no promo code needed. This offer is live as of July 31, so there is no better time to sign up and get in on the action.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for MLB & WNBA

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: place a qualifying $10 wager and receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion. Friday's full MLB slate, headlined by Red Sox-Dodgers and Yankees-Cubs, gives you plenty of markets to work with.

Here is a closer look at the key terms attached to this offer:

Available to new customers only, with a minimum $10 deposit required.

The promo must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Cashed-out bets, pushes on Live In Game wagers, and bets deemed no action do not qualify.

For example, if you place $10 on the Yankees to beat the Cubs at Wrigley Field and your bet wins, you collect your winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive $150 in bonus bets to use across the rest of Friday's slate, including Rangers-Astros, Giants-Padres, or either WNBA matchup between Wings-Mystics and Storm-Dream. The bonus bet wager itself is excluded from any returns, so plan accordingly when selecting your markets.

New customers in PA, NJ, and MI also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer. Note that this promotion is not available to users in Illinois. If you prefer a different structure, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Under that promotion, bet365 will refund your first bet in bonus bets up to $1,000 if it loses. The Safety Net offer requires a minimum $10 deposit and is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI. Bonus bets under that offer also expire within seven days of being issued.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus for Friday's MLB & WNBA slate

Signing up and claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the first pitch at Wrigley Field:

Visit the bet365 website or download the bet365 mobile app and register for a new account. No bonus code for bet365 is required during registration. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any available payment method to fund your new account. Navigate to the MLB or WNBA betting markets and select your qualifying wager. Make sure your bet includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Place your $10 qualifying bet and wait for it to settle. Once it does, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance within a short processing window. Use your bonus bets across the remaining games on Friday's slate. Any cash returns generated from bonus bets will be added to your withdrawable balance, with typical withdrawals processed within five business days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our bet365 review .

More bet365 promos to explore beyond the welcome offer

Existing bet365 customers have plenty of reasons to keep checking back on the app. bet365 regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific offers throughout the week, and Friday's loaded MLB and WNBA card is exactly the kind of night those deals are built for. Head to the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app to see everything currently available to your account.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.