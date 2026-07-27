bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 Bonus for Monday's MLB Slate

The bet365 bonus code is your ticket to $150 in bonus bets for Monday's MLB slate — no code required. New customers can bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets, just in time for a loaded 12-game baseball card on July 27. Check out sportsbook promos for more options.

How the bet365 bonus works for MLB and WNBA betting

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and receive $150 in bonus bets once that wager settles. No promo code for bet365 is needed — the offer is available directly through the bet365 app when you register a new account. You must claim the promotion within 30 days of signing up.

Monday's MLB slate gives you plenty of angles to work with. Whether you want to back the Phillies against a struggling Marlins squad, ride the Yankees against the White Sox, or find value in a tight Brewers-Giants finish on the West Coast, there is no shortage of qualifying markets. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the offer.

Here is what to know about how the bonus bets work once your wager settles:

If your $10 bet on, say, Phillies-Marlins wins, you keep the winnings and still receive $150 in bonus bets.

If your qualifying bet loses, you still receive $150 in bonus bets to use across the rest of the MLB slate or any other available market.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager amount is excluded from any returns.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your account balance.

Cashed-out bets, bets settled as a push, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination will count.

If you prefer a larger safety net, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the $150 bonus. Under that offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 refunds your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. This secondary offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI, where new users instead receive 50 Spins alongside the primary welcome offer. Both offers require a minimum $10 deposit and must be claimed within 30 days of registration.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 promo code offer for Monday's MLB slate

Signing up and placing your first bet with the bonus code for bet365 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the first pitch on Monday:

Visit the bet365 website or download the bet365 app and register a new account. Navigate to the promotions section and claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer within 30 days of registering. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any accepted payment method. Select a qualifying MLB market — such as Phillies-Marlins, Braves-Mets, or Astros-Angels — and place a bet of $10 or more that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance and available to use across any eligible market. Withdraw any cash winnings from your qualifying bet through your preferred withdrawal method, typically processed within five business days.

Want a deeper look before you commit? Read our full bet365 review to see how the platform stacks up.

More bet365 offers to watch beyond Monday's MLB and WNBA slate

Existing bet365 users are not left out of the action. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses throughout the week. The best place to track what is currently available is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, which is updated frequently as new events and markets go live. If Monday's baseball card is just the start of your week, it is worth checking back there before each session to see what is on offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.