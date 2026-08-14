bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 Bonus for NFL, MLB, WNBA

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New customers can claim $150 in bonus bets on Aug. 14 when they sign up with a bet365 bonus code. No code is required to activate this offer. You'll have the opportunity to place your first wager on Friday's slate of NFL preseason games, MLB matchups, and the WNBA contest between Dallas and Indiana. Check out our sportsbook promos page for additional welcome offers available today.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Friday's Games

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $150 in bonus bets after you deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first qualifying wager. No code is required to claim this promotion. Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater, and it must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Here's how the bonus works in practice: If you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on one of Friday's NFL preseason games between the Dolphins and Commanders, Buccaneers and Jets, or Broncos and Falcons, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets once that wager settles. If your initial bet wins, you'll keep your winnings plus receive the $150 bonus bets. If your initial bet loses, you'll still receive the $150 in bonus bets to use on the MLB games or the Wings-Fever matchup.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be used on certain bet types or promotions.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the settled bets requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Friday's Slate

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Friday's games:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any Friday game, ensuring your selection includes odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets added to your account. Use your bonus bets on additional Friday games or upcoming events within seven days.

For a comprehensive look at this sportsbook's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the year. You can find current bonuses and boosts by navigating to the "Promos" section within the bet365 Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently and often feature enhanced odds, parlay boosts, and deposit matches tailored to different sports and events. Checking the app regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value on upcoming games and matchups.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.