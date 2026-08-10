bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for MLB & WNBA Games

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How the bet365 Bonus Code Works for Monday's MLB & WNBA Slate

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new bettors a straightforward path to bonus bets. After you register and deposit $10, you'll place a qualifying bet on any of Monday's 10 MLB games or the WNBA matchup between Chicago and Seattle. Your bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify.

Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will credit $150 in bonus bets to your account. These bonus bets are separate from your cash balance and expire seven days after they're added. If your first bet wins, you'll receive your bonus bets plus your winnings. If your first bet loses, you'll still receive the full $150 in bonus bets to use on future wagers.

Key terms include the following conditions:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not qualify.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your Bonus Bets on Monday's MLB & WNBA Games

Claiming your bonus bets takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to Monday's MLB or WNBA games and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle, then your $150 in bonus bets will appear in your account. Use your bonus bets on any available markets before they expire in seven days.

For more details on bet365's features and functionality, check out our bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available at bet365 for Existing Users

bet365 regularly updates its promotions throughout the year, offering existing customers daily bonuses and betting boosts. You can find these offers by opening the bet365 app and visiting the Promos section, where new deals appear regularly. These promotions give loyal bettors additional ways to maximize their betting experience on sports like MLB and WNBA.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.