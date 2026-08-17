bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for MLB & WNBA Games on Monday

Monday, Aug. 17 brings 11 MLB games and a WNBA matchup to your sportsbook, and bet365 is ready to welcome new bettors with $150 in bonus bets. No bet365 bonus code is required to claim this offer. You can use your welcome bonus to bet on any of Monday's slate, including the Cardinals-Reds doubleheader, evening matchups like Padres-Mets and Braves-Twins, or the late Dodgers-Rockies game at Coors Field. Check out available sportsbook promos to maximize your Monday betting experience.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Monday's MLB & WNBA Action

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer requires a minimum $10 deposit to activate. Once you claim the promotion within 30 days of registration, you'll place qualifying bets of $10 or more to unlock your $150 in bonus bets. Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo, and only bets placed after claiming the offer count toward releasing your bonus bets.

Here's what you need to know about the terms:

Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination will count toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets, event-specific bonus bets, and bets settled as a push do not count.

Your bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Let's say you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on the Padres-Mets game at qualifying odds. If your bet wins, you'll receive your $150 in bonus bets to use on other Monday matchups like the Braves-Twins or Wings-Valkyries. If your initial bet doesn't win, you'll still receive your $150 in bonus bets to continue betting on the rest of Monday's slate.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps To Claim Your Bonus For Monday's Games

Signing up for bet365 and claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started on Monday's action:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the welcome promotion within 30 days of creating your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater on any Monday game, such as the Cardinals-Reds doubleheader or the late Dodgers-Rockies matchup. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be added to your account within seven days.

For more details on bet365's features and functionality, check out our bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. You can find these promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section on the bet365 sportsbook app or website. These offers rotate frequently and may include deposit matches, parlay boosts, and sport-specific promotions tied to upcoming games and events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.