Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 In Bonus Bets For MLB & WNBA With The bet365 Bonus Code

New bettors can claim $150 in bonus bets on Tuesday, Aug. 18 when they sign up with bet365. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. The bet365 bonus code promotion lets you bet on the full MLB slate and WNBA matchups, and we've rounded up everything you need to know about this sportsbook promos opportunity below.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For MLB & WNBA Betting

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer requires a minimum deposit of $10 to activate. Once you've funded your account, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any MLB or WNBA game on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Your bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion.

Here's what happens next: if your qualifying bet settles as a winner on games like Yankees-Orioles or Fever-Tempo, you'll receive your $150 in bonus bets on top of your regular winnings. If your initial wager doesn't hit, you'll still get the full $150 in bonus bets added to your account. Either way, the bonus bets arrive within your account balance and are ready to use on additional MLB or WNBA action.

Key terms to remember include the following conditions. Your bonus bets expire seven days after they're credited to your account. The bonus bets themselves are non-withdrawable, though any winnings from bonus bets get added to your withdrawable balance. You must claim this promotion within 30 days of creating your account, and your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination counts toward the requirement.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Tuesday's MLB & WNBA Action

Claiming your bonus bets takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started on Tuesday, Aug. 18:

Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app and create a new account with your personal information. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the MLB or WNBA betting markets and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account automatically. Use your bonus bets on additional games throughout the week before they expire in seven days.

For a complete breakdown of bet365's features and user experience, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available To Existing bet365 Users

bet365 regularly refreshes its promotional offerings for existing customers who want to maximize their betting value. The sportsbook features ongoing bonuses and boosts that you can discover by checking the "Promos" section within the bet365 app. These promotions rotate frequently and cover everything from specific sports to bet types, giving loyal players plenty of ways to enhance their wagering experience throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.