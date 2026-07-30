bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Thursday's MLB & WNBA Slate

The bet365 bonus code requires no code at all — new customers can bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets, just in time for Thursday's MLB and WNBA slate. No promo code is needed to unlock this offer, which is available as of July 30. Check out sportsbook promos for more options.

How the bet365 $150 bonus bets offer works for MLB and WNBA betting

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: place a qualifying bet of $10 or more and receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. No bet365 promo code is required — simply register, deposit a minimum of $10, and place your first qualifying bet to trigger the promotion. Your bonus bets must be claimed through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

There are a few conditions your qualifying bet must meet. Here is a quick breakdown of the key terms:

Your bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture will count toward the settled bets requirement.

Cashed-out bets, Live In Game bets settled as a push, and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your account balance.

The bonus bets wager is excluded from any returns; only winnings from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Say you place $10 on the Mariners-Dodgers late game Thursday night and Seattle pulls off the upset. You collect your winnings as normal and still receive $150 in bonus bets to use across the rest of the slate. If the Dodgers win and your bet loses, you still walk away with $150 in bonus bets to deploy on Friday's card. That is the value of this bonus code for bet365 — the outcome of your first bet does not change what lands in your account.

If you prefer a larger safety net on your first wager, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the $150 offer. Under that promotion, if your first bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. This option is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI. Both offers require a minimum $10 deposit and must be claimed within 30 days of registration.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code for Thursday's MLB and WNBA slate

Signing up and claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Thursday's first pitch or tip-off:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to fund your new account. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any eligible market — such as Mariners-Dodgers, New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces, or any other game on Thursday's slate. Make sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance and will be valid for seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, features, and betting markets, read our bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to watch beyond Thursday's games

Thursday's MLB and WNBA card is a strong starting point, but bet365 keeps the value coming well after your welcome offer is used. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and event-specific bonuses for existing customers throughout the season. You can find the latest deals by navigating to the Promos tab inside the bet365 app, where new offers are updated on a regular basis. It is worth checking back often, especially during busy stretches of the MLB calendar and WNBA playoff push.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.