bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for UFC 330 on Saturday

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $150 in bonus bets for UFC 330 on Aug. 14 with a bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. You'll need to deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying bet to earn your bonus bets through one of the best sportsbook promos available today.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For UFC 330

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $150 in bonus bets after placing a $10 qualifying wager. Your initial bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, bet365 will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 24 hours.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this promotion:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to participate.

Qualifying bet must be $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are credited after your qualifying bet settles.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, but any winnings from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

You must claim this promotion within 30 days of creating your account.

Let's say you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on a UFC 330 matchup at -500 odds. If your bet wins, you'll receive your winnings plus $150 in bonus bets to use on additional UFC events or other sports. If your bet loses, you'll still receive the $150 in bonus bets to continue betting on the card.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For UFC 330

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for the UFC 330 card:

Visit bet365 and click the sign-up button to create a new account. Enter your personal information and verify your identity. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the UFC 330 betting markets and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more at odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use your bonus bets on any available markets within seven days before they expire.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Explore Additional Promotions On bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions for existing customers with daily boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers. You can find these promotions by opening the bet365 app and navigating to the "Promos" section. This is where you'll discover the latest bonuses available for upcoming UFC events and other sports throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.