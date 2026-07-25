bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Yankees vs. Phillies

The bet365 bonus code requires no code at all — new users can claim $150 in bonus bets by placing a $10 wager, just in time for sportsbook promos tied to Yankees vs. Phillies on Saturday, July 26. This is one of the better welcome offers available heading into a marquee weekend series at Citizens Bank Park.

How the bet365 bonus works for Yankees vs. Phillies

The bet365 bonus code promotion gives new users two paths to a welcome offer. The first option is Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets, and the second is a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for those who do not claim the first offer.

With the Bet $10, Get $150 offer, you place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the Yankees vs. Phillies matchup and receive $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. Say you back the Yankees on the moneyline and Ryan Weathers delivers a strong outing — your winnings are yours to withdraw, and the $150 in bonus bets lands in your account either way. If the Phillies rally late and your bet does not cash, the bonus bets still arrive.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Offer must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Cashed-out bets and bets settled as a push do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

New users in PA, NJ, and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

The $1,000 First Bet Safety Net is available to new users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. If your first bet loses, bet365 refunds your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. This secondary offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI. You must claim it within 30 days of registration, and bonus bets expire within seven days (168 hours) of being issued.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 promo code offer for Yankees vs. Phillies

Signing up and placing your first bet on Yankees vs. Phillies is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started with the bonus code for bet365:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No promo code is needed to unlock the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to fund your new account. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of completing registration. Place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on the Yankees vs. Phillies game, making sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance and are ready to use within seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our bet365 review to learn more about what the sportsbook offers beyond its welcome promotion.

More bet365 offers to watch during the Yankees vs. Phillies series

Existing bet365 users are not left out of the action. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and event-specific bonuses that can add value throughout the Yankees-Phillies weekend series. These deals rotate frequently and are worth checking before each game.

The best place to find current offers is the Promos section inside the bet365 app, which is updated on a regular basis. Whether you are looking at player props, game lines, or same-game parlays, there is usually something worth considering before first pitch.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.