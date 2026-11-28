Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New users who claim the bet365 bonus code offer can bet $10 and get $200 in Bonus Bets win or lose. No code is required to activate it, so you can sign up and start betting right away. As of Saturday, Nov. 28, this is one of the top sportsbook promos available.

You can use your qualifying wager on Georgia Tech vs. Georgia on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET. Whether you search for a bet365 promo code or a bonus code for bet365, the process is the same. Register, deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying bet.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

The welcome offer rewards new customers who place a first qualifying wager of $10 or more. After your qualifying bet settles, bet365 releases $200 in Bonus Bets to your account. That happens whether your bet wins or loses.

Here is how it could play out on Georgia Tech vs. Georgia. Say you place a $10 wager on the game and your pick wins. You collect the winnings on that $10 bet and still receive $200 in Bonus Bets.

Now say your $10 wager on the game loses. You still receive the $200 in Bonus Bets once the bet settles. You can then use those Bonus Bets on other games and markets.

Keep these terms and conditions in mind before you wager:

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to take part.

You must claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Only qualifying bets placed and settled after you claim the promotion count toward releasing your Bonus Bets.

Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with event-specific Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Returns from Bonus Bets are added to your Withdrawable Balance.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your Bonus Bets balance.

New users in PA, NJ and MI also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Pay close attention to the odds requirement. For this game, a spread, total or other market with a selection at -500 or greater can meet the qualifying condition. Check your bet slip before you confirm.

Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds of -500 or greater. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New customers only. Terms, time limits and exclusions apply.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

Here are the current bet365 odds for Georgia Tech at Georgia (3:30 PM ET):

Moneyline: Georgia Tech +2717, Georgia -12250.

Spread: Georgia -35.5.

Total: 55.5.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

Follow these steps to claim your Bonus Bets and place your first wager on the game:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app. Find Georgia Tech vs. Georgia and choose a market with at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more. Receive your $200 in Bonus Bets after your bet settles.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promotions for existing users

The welcome offer is only the start. bet365 regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, so there is often something new to use on upcoming games.

To see what is live, open the bet365 app and tap the Promos section. You can browse current offers there and opt in to the ones that fit your betting style.

21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Please bet responsibly.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.