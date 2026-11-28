Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new users $200 in Bonus Bets after a $10 qualifying wager, win or lose. No code is required to claim it, so you can skip the hunt for a bet365 promo code.

As of Saturday, Nov. 28, this is one of the top sportsbook promos available to new customers. You can use it on Michigan vs. Ohio State, which tips off at 12:00 PM ET, or on any other market that meets the offer terms.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Michigan vs. Ohio State

This welcome offer is simple. New customers place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and bet365 awards $200 in Bonus Bets whether that wager wins or loses. Michigan vs. Ohio State works well as your first qualifying wager, since bet365 posts a full slate of markets for the matchup.

Here is how the bet365 bonus code offer breaks down. Anyone searching for a bonus code for bet365 should know that no code is needed. The terms below apply to every new customer.

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

The qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Cashed Out bets, bets placed with Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your account.

Here is what happens if you win. Say you wager $10 on Ohio State on the moneyline and the Buckeyes come through. You collect your payout in cash, and you also receive $200 in Bonus Bets.

Here is what happens if you lose. Say you wager $10 on Michigan on the moneyline and the bet does not cash. You still receive $200 in Bonus Bets, which you can use on later games before they expire.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Michigan vs. Ohio State

Here are the current bet365 odds for Michigan vs. Ohio State at 12:00 PM ET:

Moneyline: Michigan ~+326, Ohio State ~-385.

Spread: Ohio State ~-10.5.

Total: ~37.5.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Michigan vs. Ohio State

Follow these steps to claim your $200 in Bonus Bets and place your first wager on Michigan vs. Ohio State.

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the welcome promo in the bet365 app. Find Michigan vs. Ohio State and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle, and your $200 in Bonus Bets will be added to your account.

Want more detail before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after Michigan vs. Ohio State

The welcome offer is only the start. bet365 regularly runs boosts and bonuses for current customers, and these change often across college football, the NFL, the NBA and other sports.

To see what is live, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. Check back often, since new offers can appear ahead of major games and weekend slates.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.