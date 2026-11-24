Use the bet365 bonus code offer to bet $10 and get $200 in bonus bets , win or lose, on tonight's NBA Cup games and the Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL slate. No code is required, so new users just register and place a qualifying wager. This welcome offer is live as of Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The bet365 bonus is one of the strongest sportsbook promos for new customers this week. You can use it on Boston at Washington at 8 PM ET, or on any other game across the NBA Cup and Thanksgiving football schedule.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NBA Cup and Thanksgiving NFL

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new users $200 in bonus bets after they place a qualifying wager of $10 or more. No code is required to claim it. You only need to register, make a minimum $10 deposit and claim the promo through the bet365 app.

Your first bet can go on any NBA Cup game tonight, including Detroit at Orlando at 7 PM ET, Boston at Washington at 8 PM ET or Dallas at Denver at 10 PM ET. It can also go on Thursday's Thanksgiving NFL games, such as Kansas City at Buffalo at 8:20 PM ET. Whichever game you pick, the qualifying wager unlocks the same $200 in bonus bets.

Here is what happens in practice. Say you place a $10 wager on the Boston at Washington game. If your bet wins, you collect the cash winnings and still receive $200 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the $200 in bonus bets, because the offer pays out win or lose.

Here are the main terms and conditions to keep in mind:

The offer is available to new customers only.

A minimum $10 deposit is required.

You must claim the promo through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with event-specific bonus bets, live in-game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus bets expire 7 days after they are added to your account.

New users in PA, NJ and MI also receive 50 Spins with this welcome offer.

Because bonus bets expire in seven days, plan ahead. The Thanksgiving NFL games, Friday's Denver at Pittsburgh matchup and Sunday and Monday football all give you plenty of options for using your bonus bets before they expire. Any returns from bonus bets go into your withdrawable balance, but the bonus bet stake does not.

Anyone searching for a bet365 promo code or a bonus code for bet365 should know the process is simple. No code entry is needed, and the welcome offer applies automatically once you complete the steps in the app.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Boston at Washington

Here are the current bet365 odds for tonight's 8 PM ET matchup:

Moneyline: Boston -443, Washington +364.

Spread: Boston -10.5.

Total: 217.5.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for NBA Cup and Thanksgiving NFL

Claiming the welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tonight's tip-offs or Thursday's kickoffs:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using an available payment method. Claim the promo in the bet365 app. Pick a game, such as Boston at Washington or Kansas City at Buffalo. Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more with at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle to receive $200 in bonus bets.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users on NBA Cup and NFL Week 12

The welcome offer is only the start. Bet365 regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, and the lineup often grows around big events like NBA Cup play and Thanksgiving football.

To see what is available, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Check back often, since new offers can appear throughout the week as the NFL Week 12 schedule moves from Thanksgiving to Friday, Sunday and Monday night.

Please bet responsibly. Terms and conditions, time limits and exclusions apply. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.