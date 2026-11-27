The bet365 bonus code offer gives new users $200 in Bonus Bets when they wager $10 or more, win or lose. No code is required to claim it, so you can sign up and place your first wager on Texas vs. Texas A&M tonight. As of Friday, Nov. 27, this welcome bonus is live for new customers in eligible states.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

If you are searching for a bet365 promo code, this offer works without one. You simply register, deposit and bet through the bet365 app. For more ways to get started with other books, browse our latest sportsbook promos .

Texas visits Texas A&M tonight at 7:30 PM ET on ABC, and the game makes a strong first bet for new users. Here is how the offer works, what the odds look like and how to claim it.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Texas vs. Texas A&M

The welcome offer is simple. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and bet365 releases $200 in Bonus Bets to your account whether that first wager wins or loses. You can target Texas vs. Texas A&M for that first qualifying bet.

Using the bet365 bonus code page as a guide, new users do not need to enter any code. Just follow the steps in the bet365 app and make sure your wager meets the qualifying conditions below.

Here is a quick example based on tonight's game. Say you bet $10 on the Texas moneyline at -460. If Texas wins, you collect your cash winnings, and your $200 in Bonus Bets arrives. If Texas A&M wins and your bet loses, you still receive the $200 in Bonus Bets.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

The offer is available to new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promo through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market and fixture combination counts toward the settled bets requirement.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with event-specific Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Any returns from Bonus Bets placed are added to your Withdrawable Balance.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your Bonus Bets balance.

Bonus Bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions and bet types, so review the full terms and conditions.

New users in PA, NJ and MI also receive 50 Spins with this welcome offer.

Because Bonus Bets expire in 7 days, plan to use them quickly after they land in your account. Tonight's game between Texas and Texas A&M is a good place to start, and bet365 also lists plenty of other college football and NFL markets for your Bonus Bets.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Texas vs. Texas A&M

Here are the current bet365 odds for tonight's matchup, set for 7:30 PM ET:

Moneyline: Texas -460, Texas A&M +355.

Spread: Texas -11.5.

Total: 41.5.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer on Texas vs. Texas A&M

Follow these steps to claim your Bonus Bets and place your first wager on tonight's game:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the welcome offer in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering. Find Texas vs. Texas A&M and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, with at least one selection at -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle, and receive your $200 in Bonus Bets whether the wager wins or loses.

Want to learn more about the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after Texas vs. Texas A&M

The welcome offer is only the beginning. bet365 regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, giving you extra ways to add value to your wagers all season.

To see what is available, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Check back often, since new offers tied to college football, the NFL and other major events appear throughout the week.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to participate. Terms and conditions apply.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.