bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus Bets for College Football Kickoff, MLB & WNBA

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

Thursday, Aug. 27 brings college football's appetizer course, along with compelling MLB matchups and a standalone WNBA game. New bettors can claim a bet365 bonus code to earn $365 in bonus bets when betting on these events. No code is required to activate this offer, making it one of the easiest sportsbook promos to claim today.

How the bet365 Bonus Code Works for Thursday's Action

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $365 in bonus bets after you place your first qualifying wager. You'll need to deposit a minimum of $10 and place a bet of at least $10 with odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion, and only bets placed after you've claimed the offer count toward unlocking your bonus bets.

Here's what happens with your bonus bets once they arrive: If you place a $10 wager on UNC-TCU in Dublin and win, your bonus bets will be added to your withdrawable balance. If that same bet loses, you'll still receive your $365 in bonus bets to use on the Astros-Yankees game, Dodgers-Braves matchup, or any other Thursday action. Your bonus bets expire seven days after they're credited, so use them promptly on games like Memphis-UNLV or Valkyries-Liberty.

Key terms to remember: Your bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the wager amount doesn't count toward your returns. Only the largest cumulative bet on any single selection within a market counts toward the settlement requirement. Cashed-out bets, event-specific bonus bets, and pushes don't qualify. You have 30 days from account registration to claim this promotion through the bet365 app.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your Bonus Bets for Thursday's Games

Signing up and claiming your bonus bets takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the promotions section and claim the welcome offer within 30 days of registration. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater on any Thursday event, such as UNC-TCU, San Jose State-USC, or the Astros-Yankees game. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use your bonus bets on remaining Thursday action or any other available markets within seven days.

For more details on bet365's features and overall sportsbook experience, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions and Ongoing Offers at bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional calendar with bonuses and boosts for existing customers. Once you've claimed your welcome offer and placed your initial bets on Thursday's slate, you can explore additional promotions by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 sportsbook app. These offers rotate frequently and often include deposit matches, parlay boosts, and sport-specific promotions tied to major events.

Checking the Promos tab regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value. bet365 tailors many of these offers to different sports and betting types, so you'll find fresh opportunities throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.