bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus Bets for College Football Week 0, MLB & WNBA

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets on Aug. 25 when they sign up with bet365 and place their first wager on College Football Week 0, MLB, or WNBA action. The bet365 bonus code is not required to unlock this welcome offer. Explore available sportsbook promos to maximize your betting experience across multiple sports.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Week 0 And Tuesday's Slate

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $365 in bonus bets after depositing a minimum of $10 and placing qualifying wagers. You do not need to enter a promo code to activate this promotion. Your bonus bets will be credited to your account once your qualifying bets settle, provided they meet the specific requirements outlined below.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer on Tuesday's games:

Deposit a minimum of $10 into your new bet365 account.

Place qualifying bets of at least $10 that include one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Once your bets settle, you will receive $365 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial wagers win or lose.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they are added to your account.

The bonus bet wager itself is excluded from any returns you receive.

For example, if you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on the Astros-Yankees game at qualifying odds, you will earn $365 in bonus bets once that wager settles, whether it wins or loses. You can then use those bonus bets on additional College Football Week 0 matchups, MLB games, or WNBA contests throughout the week.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your bet365 Promo Code Welcome Offer

Signing up and claiming your bonus bets is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started on Tuesday's action:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Verify your identity and complete the account setup process. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the sportsbook and select your first game from College Football Week 0, MLB, or WNBA. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more that includes one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.

For more details on bet365's features and offerings, check out our full bet365 review .

Explore Additional bet365 Promotions For Existing Users

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You can find current boosts, enhanced odds, and other bonus opportunities by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app or website. These promotions rotate frequently and cover all major sports, including college football, MLB, and the WNBA.

Checking the Promos tab regularly ensures you never miss out on valuable opportunities to boost your betting potential throughout the season. bet365 tailors many of these offers to specific games and events, so you'll always have fresh options available.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.