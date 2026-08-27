bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus for Rams vs. Chargers

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for the Rams vs. Chargers matchup on Thursday, Aug. 27 using a bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this offer. This welcome promotion is one of the best sportsbook promos available for new customers looking to bet on the preseason finale at SoFi Stadium.

How The Rams vs. Chargers bet365 Bonus Code Works

The bet365 bonus code offer grants new customers $365 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying wager of $10 or more on the Rams vs. Chargers game. You do not need to enter a promotional code to activate this welcome offer. Your bonus bets will be credited to your account once your initial qualifying bet settles, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this promotion:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to participate.

Qualifying bet must be $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are credited after your qualifying bet settles within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus bets expire 7 days after they are added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be used on certain bet types or promotions.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

If you place a $10 bet on the Rams vs. Chargers game and win, you receive your winnings plus $365 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If your initial $10 bet loses, you still receive the full $365 in bonus bets as compensation. This promotion gives new customers multiple ways to build their betting bankroll heading into the regular season.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Rams vs. Chargers

Claiming your bonus bets for the Rams vs. Chargers game is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first wager:

Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app and create a new account. Complete the registration process and verify your identity. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Rams vs. Chargers game and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more at odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account within 30 days.

For more details on how bet365 operates and what to expect from the platform, check out our full bet365 review .

Other Promotions Available At bet365 For Existing Customers

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the year. These ongoing bonuses and boosts can significantly enhance your betting experience and provide additional value on your wagers. To discover the latest promotions available to you, simply open the bet365 app and navigate to the "Promos" section, where you will find all active offers and their specific terms.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.