bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Memphis vs. UNLV on Saturday

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for Saturday, Aug. 30 when they sign up with bet365. No bet365 bonus code is required to unlock this welcome offer. You'll find this promotion among other sportsbook promos available to first-time users looking to bet on Memphis vs. UNLV.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Welcome Offer Works For Memphis vs. UNLV

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $365 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. You don't need to enter a code during registration, but you must claim the promotion within 30 days of creating your account. Your bonus bets will be credited to your account after your initial bet settles, whether you win or lose on the Memphis vs. UNLV matchup.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this promotion:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being added to your account.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns you receive.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the promotion.

If you place a $10 bet on Memphis vs. UNLV and win, you'll keep your winnings plus receive $365 in bonus bets to use on other events. If that initial $10 wager loses, you'll still get the full $365 in bonus bets as compensation. Bonus bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions, or bet types, so review the full terms before placing your bets.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The Memphis vs. UNLV Game

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for betting on Memphis vs. UNLV:

Visit the bet365 website or download the bet365 mobile app. Click the "Join" button and complete the registration form with your personal information. Verify your email address and complete any required identity verification. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the promotions section and claim the welcome offer within 30 days of registration. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Memphis vs. UNLV with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account.

For a complete overview of the sportsbook's features and functionality, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available To Existing bet365 Users

bet365 regularly updates its promotions for existing customers throughout the year. You can find current bonuses and boosts by opening the bet365 app and navigating to the "Promos" tab. These offers change frequently and may include deposit matches, parlay boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to major sporting events. Check back regularly to maximize your betting value with available promotions.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.