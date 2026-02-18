BetMGM Bonus Code for Wednesday: Make A $1,500 First Bet On Hockey Quarterfinals or College Basketball

Tonight's hockey quarterfinals and college basketball slate offers prime betting opportunities with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500. New users can claim up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, making it an ideal time to join the action. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and is available for Wednesday, Feb. 18 sportsbook promos .

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer works for tonight's hockey and basketball games

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with protection on their first bet up to $1,500. If you place your initial wager on USA vs. Sweden or Canada vs. Czechia in the hockey quarterfinals and lose, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. The same protection applies to college basketball matchups like UConn vs. Creighton or BYU at Arizona.

Key terms for this promotion include:

• Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus code SI1500.

• First bet protection up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your wager loses.

• Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% of the original stake each.

• Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

For example, if you bet $500 on Team USA to defeat Sweden and they lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500. If you wagered $1,000 on UConn to cover the spread against Creighton and lost, you'd get five $200 bonus bets worth $1,000 total. Winners keep their original winnings plus the stake, while bonus bet winnings exclude the bonus bet amount itself.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for hockey quarterfinals and college basketball

Getting started with tonight's hockey and basketball action is straightforward with these steps:

Click the registration link and enter BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 during account creation. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any hockey quarterfinal or college basketball game. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately or continue betting. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours to use on future wagers.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides value beyond the welcome offer through daily promotions and betting boosts. Existing users can find profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated "Promos" section. These ongoing offers often feature enhanced odds on popular games like tonight's hockey quarterfinals or marquee college basketball matchups. The sportsbook frequently updates these promotions, so checking regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to maximize your betting experience.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

