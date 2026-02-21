BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Bet on NBA, College Basketball, and Winter Games Action

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets for new users betting on this weekend's loaded sports slate. With the NBA returning from All-Star break, marquee college basketball matchups, and Winter Games medal events, Saturday, Feb. 21 offers prime opportunities to explore sportsbook promos .

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for weekend basketball and Winter Games betting

New BetMGM users can claim this welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when registering. The promotion provides up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses, making it perfect for betting on Houston vs. Arizona or any NBA post-All-Star break matchup. In select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV), new users receive $150 in bonus bets when their first $10 wager wins.

Here are the key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.

First bet protection up to $1,500 in most eligible states.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

For example, if you bet $500 on Houston to cover the spread against Arizona and lose, you'll receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500. If you wager $100 on Team USA to win gold in men's hockey and it loses, you'll get one $100 bonus bet. Winners can withdraw their profits immediately, while bonus bets must be used before accessing potential payouts.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your bonus code for BetMGM and bet on weekend sports

Getting started with this weekend's action is straightforward with these simple steps:

Click the registration link and enter BetMGM promo code SI1500 during account setup. Complete identity verification with your driver's license and personal information. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on NBA games, college basketball, or Winter Games events. Receive bonus bets if your first wager loses, or collect winnings plus bonus bets in select states if it wins.

Ready to get started? Check out our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating bonuses often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets like NBA player props, college basketball tournament futures, and Winter Games medal winners.

The sportsbook frequently updates these promotional offerings to align with major sporting events and trending betting markets. Regular users should check the promotions tab daily to maximize their betting value throughout the basketball season and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.