BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet for NBA All-Star Weekend, CBB, and 2026 Winter Games

New users can claim a BetMGM bonus code worth up to $1,500 for NBA All-Star Weekend, college basketball, and 2026 Winter Games action. Use bonus code 'SI1500' when registering to unlock this welcome offer. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of Friday, Feb. 13.

How the BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' works for All-Star Weekend betting

The BetMGM bonus cod e 'SI1500' provides new customers with bonus bets back if their first wager loses, up to $1,500. This welcome offer applies to any sports market, including NBA All-Star Weekend events, college basketball games, and 2026 Winter Games competitions. First-time users must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a qualifying real money wager to activate the promotion.

If your initial bet wins on Rising Stars competition or college basketball action, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately. However, if your first wager loses on winter sports events or All-Star festivities, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets. For wagers over $50, the operator awards five bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each, while bets under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

Key terms and conditions include:

Bonus bets expire after seven days from issuance.

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify for the welcome offer.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly and must be used for additional wagers.

The original stake is not returned when using bonus bets on winning wagers.

For example, if you wager $500 on Team Melo to win the Rising Stars tournament and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500. Alternatively, betting $1,000 on a college basketball upset and losing would result in five $200 bonus bets worth $1,000 combined.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for winter sports betting

Follow these steps to register and claim your welcome offer for NBA All-Star Weekend, college basketball, and 2026 Winter Games wagering:

Click the registration link and enter BetMGM promo code 'SI1500' during account creation. Provide required personal information including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using available payment methods. Place your first real money wager on any sports market, including All-Star events or winter competitions. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500 within seven days.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers during All-Star Weekend

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for registered users throughout major sporting events. Existing customers can find daily boosts, parlay bonuses, and special offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These supplementary promotions often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets during high-profile events like NBA All-Star Weekend and college basketball's conference tournament season.

