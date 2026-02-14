BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet for NBA All-Star Weekend, CBB, and 2026 Winter Games
The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' unlocks a $1,500 First Bet for Saturday, Feb. 14 action across NBA All-Star Weekend, college basketball, and 2026 Winter Games competition. New users can explore sportsbook promos while wagering on Rising Stars tournaments, conference play battles, and winter sports drama.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for All-Star Weekend and winter sports betting
The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' provides new customers with bonus bet protection on their first wager up to $1,500. If your initial bet on NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, college basketball games, or 2026 Winter Games events loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. Winners keep their profits and original stake with no bonus bets awarded.
The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. Bets over $50 receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager, while smaller bets receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. For example, a losing $1,000 bet on Team Melo to win the Rising Stars tournament would return five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000.
Key terms include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet winnings exclude the original bonus bet stake.
- Available for any sports market including NBA, college basketball, and winter sports.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your bonus code for BetMGM All-Star Weekend betting
Claiming your BetMGM bonus requires completing registration and making your first deposit before placing qualifying wagers on All-Star Weekend action or winter sports events.
- Click the BetMGM registration link and enter bonus code 'SI1500' during account creation.
- Complete identity verification by providing required personal information and driver's license details.
- Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using available payment methods.
- Place your first real money wager on NBA All-Star Weekend, college basketball, or 2026 Winter Games markets.
- Receive bonus bets within 24 hours if your qualifying wager loses.
Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights on features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout major sporting events like All-Star Weekend and winter competitions. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions that enhance betting value beyond the initial welcome offer.
Current customers can access these rotating promotions by checking the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These offers frequently target popular events like NBA showcases, March Madness preparation games, and international winter sports competitions with enhanced odds and bonus opportunities.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.