BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet for NBA All-Star Weekend, CBB, and 2026 Winter Games

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' unlocks a $1,500 First Bet for Saturday, Feb. 14 action across NBA All-Star Weekend, college basketball, and 2026 Winter Games competition. New users can explore sportsbook promos while wagering on Rising Stars tournaments, conference play battles, and winter sports drama.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for All-Star Weekend and winter sports betting

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' provides new customers with bonus bet protection on their first wager up to $1,500. If your initial bet on NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, college basketball games, or 2026 Winter Games events loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. Winners keep their profits and original stake with no bonus bets awarded.

The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. Bets over $50 receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager, while smaller bets receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. For example, a losing $1,000 bet on Team Melo to win the Rising Stars tournament would return five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000.

Key terms include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet winnings exclude the original bonus bet stake.

Available for any sports market including NBA, college basketball, and winter sports.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your bonus code for BetMGM All-Star Weekend betting

Claiming your BetMGM bonus requires completing registration and making your first deposit before placing qualifying wagers on All-Star Weekend action or winter sports events.

Click the BetMGM registration link and enter bonus code 'SI1500' during account creation. Complete identity verification by providing required personal information and driver's license details. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using available payment methods. Place your first real money wager on NBA All-Star Weekend, college basketball, or 2026 Winter Games markets. Receive bonus bets within 24 hours if your qualifying wager loses.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights on features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout major sporting events like All-Star Weekend and winter competitions. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions that enhance betting value beyond the initial welcome offer.

Current customers can access these rotating promotions by checking the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These offers frequently target popular events like NBA showcases, March Madness preparation games, and international winter sports competitions with enhanced odds and bonus opportunities.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.