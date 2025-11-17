BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Delivers Up to $1,500 for Cowboys vs. Raiders
The Dallas Cowboys face the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football as Dallas looks to climb back into the playoff race against the struggling Raiders. New BetMGM users can capitalize on this primetime matchup with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500, which provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and is available for Monday, Nov. 17, making it perfect timing for one of the best sportsbook promos available.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer details for Cowboys vs. Raiders
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides first-time users with protection on their initial wager up to $1,500. After registering with the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your first real money bet on any market, including the Cowboys vs. Raiders Monday Night Football matchup. If your wager wins, you keep the cash winnings, but if it loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets.
The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Cowboys to cover the spread against the Raiders and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets. For wagers under $50, you get one bonus bet equal to your original stake.
Key terms for this bonus code for BetMGM include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Original stake is not returned when using bonus bets.
- Available only to new BetMGM users.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Cowboys vs. Raiders
Claiming your BetMGM welcome offer for the Cowboys vs. Raiders game requires just a few simple steps. Follow this process to secure your bonus bets:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete the account setup by providing personal information and verifying your identity with a driver's license.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit cards, or other available payment methods.
- Place your first real money wager on any market, including Cowboys vs. Raiders betting options.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500 within 24 hours.
For more information about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for current customers beyond the new user welcome offer. Existing users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and cashback opportunities on specific sports or bet types.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for Monday Night Football.
Compare Monday Night Football promos
Unlock more sportsbook promos for the Cowboys vs. Raiders game with the links below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.